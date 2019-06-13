Christian Greer has been named the new president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center in Detroit. (Photo: Michigan Science Center)

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit has a new president and CEO -- Christian Greer, who comes to Detroit after five years at the St. Louis Science Center in Missouri.

The Michigan Science Center has been without a president and CEO since the departure of Tonya Matthews 11 months ago.

"I am simply delighted to be MiSci's new president and CEO," Greer said in a prepared statement. "There is a ton of innovation energy in Detroit right now, and I want to be a part of it."

In St. Louis, Greer was chief officer of science, education and experience, and oversaw Science Beyond Boundaries, a network of more than 275 science centers and museums worldwide. Previously he worked at the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Shedd Aquarium, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Chicago's Adler Planetarium.

Greer earned his undergraduate degree in physics at Morehouse College and is a Northwestern University Kellogg Executive Scholar. Currently, he's pursuing a PhD in learning technologies from California's Pepperdine University.

"(Greer's) extensive experience, combined with his leadership skills and passion for informal STEM education," said Tom Stephens, chairman of the Center's board of directors, "is exactly what we need to help us achieve our vision to empower and enrich all children and all communities with STEM."

