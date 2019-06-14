A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air on display at the Motor Muster. (Photo: Virginia Lozano, Special to Detroit News)

1. Motor Muster at Greenfield Village: More than 700 vehicles from throughout the 20th century will be on display as part of this annual car-lovers event. While there will be pony cars, military vehicles, fire trucks, bikes and more from the 1930s-1970s, this year’s focus is on the finned gems of the 1950s. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 3-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.

Brantley Gilbert. (Photo: Jack Plunkett/AP)

2. 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Brantley Gilbert and more at DTE Energy Music Theatre: This annual country music fest takes over the grounds of DTE Energy Music Theatre with three stages. Besides Gilbert, other notable acts include Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack. 3 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Jessica Care Moore. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

3. "Salt City" at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: Presented by poet, author and activist Jessica Care Moore, this Afro-futuristic story set in the year 3071 tackles issues of identity, social justice and global colonization. It stars actress, vocalist and dancer Mikaela Evans and the title character, Salt, who is born with a heartbeat that mimics the drum pattern of techno music. 7 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/14/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/1447966001/