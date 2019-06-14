Big 3: Top events in Metro Detroit Saturday and Sunday
1. Motor Muster at Greenfield Village: More than 700 vehicles from throughout the 20th century will be on display as part of this annual car-lovers event. While there will be pony cars, military vehicles, fire trucks, bikes and more from the 1930s-1970s, this year’s focus is on the finned gems of the 1950s. 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 3-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001.
2. 99.5 WYCD Hoedown with Brantley Gilbert and more at DTE Energy Music Theatre: This annual country music fest takes over the grounds of DTE Energy Music Theatre with three stages. Besides Gilbert, other notable acts include Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack. 3 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.
3. "Salt City" at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: Presented by poet, author and activist Jessica Care Moore, this Afro-futuristic story set in the year 3071 tackles issues of identity, social justice and global colonization. It stars actress, vocalist and dancer Mikaela Evans and the title character, Salt, who is born with a heartbeat that mimics the drum pattern of techno music. 7 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org.
