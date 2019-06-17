Daniel Pearce and Claire Karpin starred in the 2018 world premiere of "Birthday Candles" at the Detroit Public Theatre. The play is now headed to Broadway, with Debra Messing in the starring role. (Photo: Chuk Nowak)

In what appears to be a first for a small Detroit theater company, a play commissioned and first produced by the Detroit Public Theatre in 2018 is heading to Broadway next year with a big Hollywood name as the lead.

Debra Messing, who plays Grace in "Will and Grace," will star in "Birthday Candles," written by Grand Rapids native Noah Haidle. New York's Roundabout Theatre Company will produce and stage the original work at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway with an opening in April, 2020.

"It’s very exciting, and not the first time things have come from humble beginnings," said Broadway in Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein, who notes that Tony-winning "Hadestown" began life in a school bus.

"It’s all about the quality of the work and the talent of the people," he said, "and we have very talented, creative people over at Detroit Public Theatre. So I'm not surprised."

The play, which parachutes into the central character's birthday celebrations from age 17 to 101, won the 2019 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award.

"'Birthday Candles' was our very first commission," said DPT co-producing artistic director Sarah Winkler. "And our director, Vivienne Benesch, will direct it on Broadway."

Playwright Haidle, Winkler added, "is one of our founding board members and artists. We commissioned 'Birthday Candles' sight unseen, and scheduled it into our third season without a word having yet been written."

DPT, which has its home in the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit, will open its fourth season Sept. 25 with Dominique Morisseau's "Paradise Blue."

Detroit Public Theatre

Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward, Detroit

313-576-5111

detroitpublictheatre.org

