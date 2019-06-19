our picks

ROCK ’N’ RIDES

in Downtown Royal Oak

This family-friendly neighborhood street fair has 18 amusement park rides, entertainment, arts and crafts, a craft beer block party and carnival food. 2-10 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. $5 admission good for all weekend. Free admission all day Thurs. and Fri. before 5 p.m. Fifth and Main and surrounding area, Downtown Royal Oak. rocknridesro.com.

GEORGE CLINTON

at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

The king of funk hits the road for one final tour, capping off a more than 50-year career. The “One Nation Under A Groove Tour” features Clinton with Parliament Funkdelic, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf. 6 p.m. Thurs. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.

OPA! FEST

at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Hellenic culture is on display at this annual event with dancing, music and tours of the church, but most of all food. Enjoy Greek cuisine including lamb, coffee and desserts. The event also has live cooking demos and a special guest, chef Maria Benardis, founder of Greekalicious Cooking School. 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. Admission for 13 and older is a $2 donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank. 760 W. Wattles, Troy. (248) 894-4447 or opafest.org.

RIVER DAYS

at West Riverfront Park

The city’s annual summer kick-off festival returns for a 13th year with a new location, a Tuskegee Airmen Museum air show, yoga, jet ski demos and a huge food truck rally. This year the fest also has a tribute to Motown with musical headliners Smokey Robinson and the Mary Jane Girls (Friday night), plus Brandy and Brian McKnight (Saturday night) and Faith Evans and Carl Thomas (Sunday). 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Free admission until 5 p.m. Friday, then $5. W. Jefferson at Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit. riverdays.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Lynch Mob at Token Lounge, rock, 6 p.m. Thurs. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins at DTE Energy Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35.50. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Bad Books at Saint Andrew’s Hall, indie rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $22. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Tee Grizzley at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

FRIDAY

Esham at Harpo’s Concert Theatre, hip-hop, 6 p.m. Fri. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

lovelytheband with Finding It Hard to Smile and Flora Cash at Majestic Theatre, pop, 7 p.m. Fri. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Electric Six at the Machine Shop, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $38 and up. 3539 Dort, Flint. (810) 715-2650.

“Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $44 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Juliana Hatfield with Bird Street at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $35. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, classic rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $130 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

El Mundo Da Vueltas at Masonic Temple, Latin, 9 p.m. Fri. $47 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

SATURDAY

Touché Amoré with Microwave, P.O.S. and more at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $17. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Kidz Bop at DTE Energy Music Theatre, children’s music, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

105.9 KISS-FM Block Party with Monica, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, R&B/pop, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.

Alex Aiono at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop/R&B, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Bill Maher at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $39.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Leslie Odom Jr. at Orchestra Hall at the Max, Broadway/jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $38-$78. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Feed Me with Blackgummy at Majestic Theatre, electronic/DJ, 8 p.m. Sat. $22 and up. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SUNDAY

WAR at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, funk, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $32-$44. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

MONDAY

Hugh Jackman at Little Caesars Arena, pop/Broadway, 7 p.m. Mon. $29.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $38.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, country, 7:30 p .m. Tues. $35 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.

WEDNESDAY

August Burns Red at Fillmore Detroit, metal, 6 p.m. Wed. $25. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Catfish and the Bottlemen at Saint Andrew’s Hall, indie band, 7 p.m. Wed. $32.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Black Violin at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $10 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

The Lonely Island with Tim Meadows at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Wed. $33 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Dawes at Power Center, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $30-$55. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. a2sf.org.

live music

THIS WEEK

Yoa Hughes Smith at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15 for some sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

THURSDAY

Pelican with Cloakroom, Greet Death and Torus at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Mike Monford at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

FRIDAY

Chris Travis at Shelter, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Lucy Spraggan with Acoustic Ash at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Dylan LeBlanc with Erin Rae at El Club, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Fri. $12-$15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Summer in the City concert series with L’USA at Southfield Municipal Campus, rock/soul, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 2600 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 796-4620.

Sommer Solstice with Muruga Booker and Ralph Koziarski at Psychedelic Healing Shack, new age/jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 donation. 18700 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 366-2247.

Cash for Gold, Vorsa, Jaws that Bite, James Linck and 9T3 at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SATURDAY

Mickey Avalon and more at Loving Touch, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Nightrain – the Guns N Roses Tribute Experience at Emerald Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. ticketweb.com.

Asklepius, Minor Element and Lu Fuki & Divine Providence at Northern Lights Lounge, rock/jazz/world, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

Yevette Norwood-Tiger at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Jimmie Vaughan at Token Lounge, blues, 6 p.m. Sun. $35. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Farmington Community Band at Sunset Point on Belle Isle, classical, 6:30 p.m. Sun. Free. Enter Belle Isle at Jefferson near E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (586) 924-6866 or mobigmusic.org.

Gnash at Shelter, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Tim Green at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

DJ Marky G at Tiki Lounge at Brownie’s on the Lake, 8 p.m. Sat. No cover. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080 or Browniesonthelake.com.

SUNDAY

After Hours Brunch with Grant Jackson and Erno at Alley Deck, 3 p.m. Sun. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Anastasia” at Fisher Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.

Jeff Bodart at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Andy Beningo at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

“The It Girl” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., and 6 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Thistle Rose Academy of the Arts presents “Music by Menken” at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 26165 Farmington, Farmington Hills. thistleroseacademy.org.

BARBU Electro Trad Cabaret at Power Center, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. $30-$45. 121 S. Fletcher, Ann Arbor. a2sf.org.

“Williston” by Adam Seidel at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through June 30). $17 in advance, $20 at the door. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.

John Knight at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase,7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

One Act Festival featuring six short plays from Michigan playwrights at Farmington Players Barn Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $10. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

Fine Art Fine Wine Fair at St. Mary’s Orchard Lake, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. $5 for age 14 and older, $40 for the wine tasting. 3535 Commerce, Orchard Lake. (734) 476-1772 or FineArtFineWineFair.com.

SATURDAY

Launch of African Bead Museum’s Gallery and Community Space with exhibition by Elizabeth Youngblood, 3-6 p.m. Sat. 6559 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 898-3007.

WEDNESDAY

Color Fest with face painting, zip lining, paint by numbers and more at TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park, 1-4 p.m. Wed. Free with admission. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. TreeRunnerWestBloomfield.com.

etc.

THURSDAY

Shimmer on the River, a fundraising event for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy at West Riverfront Park, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thurs. $75-$250. W. Jefferson at Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit. DetroitRiverfront.org/Shimmer

THIS WEEKEND

Bark on Biddle, a dog festival with shopping, competitions and more in Downtown Wyandotte, 3-10 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. $5 for ages 13 and older. Downtown Wyandotte. barkonbiddle.com.

FRIDAY

World Giraffe Day with zookeeper talks and a chance to feed giraffes at Detroit Zoo’s Giraffe Encounter, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri. $5 to feed giraffe, limited to 100 visitors. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. 9248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

Reppin the Rep, a Motown-themed fundraising party for the Detroit Repertory Theatre, 6 p.m. Fri. $100. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.

International Day of Yoga, a one-hour yoga class with live classical music at State Savings Bank, 6 p.m. Fri. $20. 151 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Summer Solstice Celebration with hayrides, art projects, marshmallows around the campfire at Heritage Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. $5. 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 477-1135.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/19/entertainment-calendar-things-week-metro-detroit/39604257/