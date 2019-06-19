Dining calendar

Debut of Summer Symphony No. 10 ale at Atwater Brewery: Atwater has brewed a golden ale to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a summer tradition, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performing at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House. Get a first taste at a tapping event for the beer, named Summer Symphony No. 10. Members of the DSO will perform and offer giveaways and ticket discounts. 6-8 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1175 Lakepoint, Grosse Pointe Park. fordhouse.org.

Art of the Cocktail in Downtown Ferndale: Ten of Ferndale’s best bartenders will vie for bragging rights and their concoction will earn the title of “Official Cocktail of Ferndale” for 2019. Spectators can vote on their favorite and enjoy music, food, a silent auction and more. The event is a fundraiser for public art in the area. 6-9 pm. Thurs. $40. M Brew and Valentine Distilling Company, Vestor just east of Woodward, Ferndale. downtownferndale.com.

St. Clair Beer and Wine Fest at Riverview Plaza Courtyard: Sample the fruits from more than 100 local beer and wine vendors, including Roak, Griffin Claw, Atwater Brewing and more. There’s also beer-friendly distractions like lawn games and food. 4:30-11 p.m. Sat. $45, includes drink tickets and keepsake glass. 201 N. Riverside, St. Clair. stclairbeerandwine.com.

Burger Battle at Eastern Market Shed 5: Local restaurants will vie for the title of “Best Burger” as attendees enjoy samples. Tickets get you a taste of burgers more than a dozen restaurants, a chance to vote for your favorite, games and live entertainment. There’s a cash bar, too. 1-4 p.m. Sun. $25, free for kids five and younger. 2934 Russell, Detroit. dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Regenerative Grain Bread Camp at Oakland Avenue Urban Farm: Learn about heritage grains, farming, baking, wood-burning ovens and more with James Beard Award-winning baker Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread. Sun.-Mon. $300. June 24-25. 9227 Goodwin, Detroit. tinyurl.com/detroitbreadcamp.

Buddy’s Pizza Day at Detroit location: Celebration this official day coined by Mayor Dave Bing in 2011, June 23 is Buddy’s Pizza Day. Celebrate at the Detroit location where customers can get a chance to grab customer discount cards. Sun. 17125 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 892-9001.

Cheftail Cocktail Competition at Lady of the House: Notable chefs from around Metro Detroit will compete to offer judges the best-tasting cocktail. First-, second- and third-place winners get a donation to the charity of their choice. Attendees get to help choose a “people’s choice” favorite. 6-10 p.m. Mon. $35 for entry only; cash bar available. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Mocking Bird: Mocktails and Small Plates at Eastern Market: Chef Petro Drakopoulos of Berkley’s Republica and Brujo in the Detroit Shopping Company will present a seated, four-course dinner featuring small plates paired with non-alcoholic cocktails. 7-10 p.m. Mon. $45. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring 5-6 wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Vegan wine dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre will team up with Little Guy Wine Company of Highland Park for a totally vegan meal of French cuisine. 6 p.m. July 9. $65 plus tax and tip. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Michigan & Trumbull Pizza pop-up at Fort Street Galley: While they get ready for their Corktown restaurant to open, Detroit-style pizza restaurant Michigan & Trumbull will pop-up with a pizza party at the food hall. 6-10 p.m. July 12. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. fortstreetgalley.org.

Italian wine dinner at Café Cortina: Explore the wines from the Pitars and Falezza vineyards, complimented by a multi-course meal. 5:30 p.m. July 14. $145 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

