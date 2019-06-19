Stephen Lord, principal conductor at the Michigan Opera Theatre the past three years, has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and using his position to gain sexual favors, behavior that reportedly spanned decades.

The charges against Lord were published Tuesday in the Twin Cities Arts Reader, the result of a year-long investigation by Basil Considine, its performing arts editor and

classical music and drama critic.

Michigan Opera Theatre Principal Conductor Stephen Lord (Photo: Christian Steiner)

The account cites email and electronic messages in which Lord promised career advancement in exchange for sex. "If you could sleep with me, you would have so many jobs," read one.

The announcement Wednesday from MOT said that Lord had resigned because of allegations of behavior "which do not align with the Company's values and standards."

All the same, MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown said, "Stephen has had a long and successful relationship with Michigan Opera Theatre, and we appreciate his artistic leadership, especially in his last three years as Principal Conductor."

Lord, who graduated from Oberlin College in 1971, has a most-distinguished background, with 40 years with the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and 17 years as music director and principal conductor at the Boston Lyric Opera.

Many of the messages quoted in the Arts Reader — all of which were anonymous — made clear that Lord, one of the opera world's most-accomplished and influential conductors, threatened retaliation if a singer spurned his advances.

Lord would apparently try to pass off remarks as off-color jokes — but then, according to the Arts Reader, would continue his harassment.

More ominously, he also has worked with a number of Young Artist Programs that train people just beginning opera careers.

Considine's account carefully avoids ever specifying the gender of the individuals quoted.

But their apprehension seems to have been very real. One singer who'd worked with Lord in St. Louis said, "I learned to fear Maestro Lord — and to dread his messages."

The Arts Reader quoted a young vocal coach-in-training saying, "I was warned to be careful around Lord – even before I met him. I was told to expect overtures, and to be careful how I acted. Redirect or ignore, but don't report him – that's career suicide."

One unidentified singer reported feeling utterly powerless.

"I thought he'd be an advocate in the future to help me be hired at different companies," the individual said. "When someone holds that much power in this industry, it takes so much to speak out against it, and I still feel that way. I fear blacklisting."

Another cited their family as the reason for not coming forward with charges: "It only take Stephen thinking that it was me and then I'm out of work."

