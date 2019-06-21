The Tuskeegee Airman Museum air show will tear the air over the Detroit River. (Photo: Aaron Eckels)

1. River Days at West Riverfront Park: The city’s annual summer kick-off festival returns for a 13th year with a new location, Tuskeegee Airman Museum air show, yoga, jet ski demos and a huge food truck rally. This year's headliners are Brandy and Brian McKnight (Saturday night) and Faith Evans and Carl Thomas (Sunday). 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free admission until 5 p.m. Friday, then $5. W. Jefferson at Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit. riverdays.com.

Rock 'n' Rides rolls into Royal Oak this weekend. (Photo: .)

2. Rock 'n' Rides in Downtown Royal Oak: This family-friendly neighborhood street fair has 18 amusement park rides, entertainment, arts and crafts, a craft beer block party and carnival food. 2-10 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. $5 admission good for all weekend. Fifth and Main and surrounding area, Downtown Royal Oak. rocknridesro.com.

Dancing, music and food will be on tap at this year's Opa! Fest. (Photo: Stephen Karniotis)

3. Opa! Fest at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church: Hellenic culture is on display at this annual event with dancing, music and tours of the church, but most of all food. Enjoy Greek cuisine including lamb, coffee and desserts. The event also has live cooking demos and a special guest, chef Maria Benardis, founder of Greekalicious Cooking School. 4-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. Admission for 13 and older is a $2 donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank. 760 W. Wattles, Troy. (248) 894-4447 or opafest.org.

