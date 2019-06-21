Buy Photo Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The ancients practiced rituals to mark the summer solstice — in Michigan, catching Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's last concert at Pine Knob (its old, Druidic name) is what we do.

It isn't Stonehenge, but the old amphitheater now officially called DTE Energy Music Theatre served as an appropriate site Friday for the rites to celebrate just over 15 hours of sunlight and the sixth and final night of the Detroit rocker's June residency, bringing his "Roll Me Away, The Final Tour" back home.

Seger and band hit the stage right at 8:47 p.m. with “Face the Promise,” wearing his favorite short-sleeved Adidas sport shirt, buoyed by the full power of the mighty Silver Bullet Band, horns and singers. Next came “Still the Same,” “Fire Down Below,” “Mainstreet,” then “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

Just as on his other June dates, he gave back stories on some songs, talking about how he wrote “Mainstreet” when he was 16, living in Ann Arbor, and “Fire Inside” was about his two or three years of bachelorhood in the ‘80s. “Like a Rock” was about his days as a high school runner, feeling invincible.

Seger seemed looser than on his opening night at DTE, because ... well, they’ve had weeks to work out the sound, and he knows he can pound out 22 songs before the 11 p.m. curfew, no rush.

For the past few weeks, fans have marveled at the 74-year-old's energy and vocal power at these DTE dates.

That big voice may not be as pliant or wide-ranging as in his garage band days, but Seger has an even buzzier growl on soul numbers such as ”Come to Poppa,” and an eloquent, soulful texture on ballads such as Rodney Crowell’s "Shame on the Moon”— and that’s a gift.

The Silver Bullet Band

Bass: Chris Campbell

Sax: Alto Reed

Keyboards: Craig Frost

Drums: Greg Morrow

Lead guitar: Rob McNelley

Guitar, Keyboards: Jim “Moose” Brown

Guitar: Mark Chatfield

Backup Singers: Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton

Saxophone: Keith Kaminski

Trumpet: Bob Jensen

Trumpet: Mark Byerly

Trombone: John Rutherford

