A detail from one of artist Carter's highly textured abstracts in "Duality" at Two James Spirits in Detroit. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges / Detroit News)

"Duality: Delving into the Divide," a new art exhibition of colorful abstracts, will have an opening reception Friday evening at Two James Spirits in Corktown, yet another Detroit bar that's taken to hosting intriguing artwork.

"Duality" is the work of the Ann Arbor artist who just goes by "Carter," with an assist from attorney Ward Powers. "Of the 17 pieces in the show," the latter said, "I collaborated on four of them. The rest is all Carter’s work."

The highly textured works in question are for the most part abstract essays in color, some of which are quite striking.

"Some I might work on for months," Carter said. "On rare occasions, I work for two hours and it’s done."

Embedded in four of the paintings, however, is an unexpected dimension of augmented reality you can only "see" with your phone and the free Artivive app, available at the App Store.

"With four of the paintings," Powers said, "including the big orange and red one at the left on the large wall, there's embedded sacred geometry. Hold your phone up with the app," he added, "and all the circles, lines and triangles begin to appear. So you realize there is order in all the chaos."

A moonscape in "Duality" at Two James Spirits in Detroit. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges / Detroit News)

In another case, point your phone at the painting with a recognizable face at the top, and Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, 92, will speak to you.

"What I love is the almost futuristic nature of the experience," Powers said, "using emerging technology on art that in some cases is partly framed by up-cycled material, whether weathered wood or old metal with patina."

For his part, Carter said reusing old materials -- a classic Detroit trope -- was always part of the plan.

"In these pieces we incorporated things that might have been old and decrepit and about to be thrown out," he said. "We wanted to give them a second life."

The opening reception starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar with food from North Corktown's Pink Flamingo.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-6021

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

'Duality: Delving into the Divide'

Through Sept. 21

Two James Spirits, 2445 Michigan, Detroit

Opening reception: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday

(313) 964-4800

twojames.com

