Entertainment Calendar: Things to do this week in Metro Detroit
our picks
DIERKS BENTLEY
at DTE Energy Music Center
Grammy Award-nominated country star Dierks Bentley returns to town with his Burning Man Tour. His latest album was last summer’s “The Mountain,” which features the track the tour is named after. 7 p.m. Sat. $36 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.
GRACE JONES
at Masonic Temple
Jamaican-American style icon Grace Jones is also a singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. Jones, who hit No. 1 on the U.S. Dance charts a few times in the 1970s and ’80s, is the subject of a new film “Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami,” which will show at the Detroit Film Theatre next month. 7 p.m. Mon. $39 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.
big shows
THURSDAY
Scott Stapp of Creed at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Rhett & Link at Fillmore Detroit, comedy/podcast, 7 p.m. Thurs. $45 andup. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
David Feherty at Fox Theatre, storytelling, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $55 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Chon at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Collective Soul at Caesars Windsor, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $28 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
FRIDAY
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.
Back to the ’90s with Next, Donell Jones, Case, H-Town and more at Fox Theatre, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Fri. $79 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Autograph with Artificial Agent at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
SATURDAY
Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.
The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet at Fillmore Detroit, comedy, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $35.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Los Lonely Boys at the Ark, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
SUNDAY
The Dobre Brothers at Crofoot Ballroom, pop, 12:30 p.m. Sun. $29.99 and up. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333 or thecrofoot.com.
Built to Spill at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Lionel Richie at DTE Energy Music Theatre, R&B/pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.
Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at Michigan Lottery Ampitheatre at Freedom Hill, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (313) 471-7000.
WEDNESDAY
Yes with Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, classic rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $29.50 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.
Loose Ends and Rahsaan Patterson at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $13 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.
Bela Fleck & the Flecktones at Michigan Theater, rock/folk/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $35. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.
.38 Special at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $49.50 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.
Jason Mraz at Caesars Windsor, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $43 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
live music
THIS WEEKEND
Stanley Jordan and Diego Figueiredo at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.
Rod Williams Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
THURSDAY
Thursday Night Live Concert Series with Serious Jack at Heritage Park Amphitheatre, pop/rock, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1150 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. (734) 394-5460 or cantonfun.org.
Richochet the Kid, No Fun Club, the Garbage Guys and more at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart’s Little G Minor at Shaarey Zedek, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $25, $10 student. 27375 Bell, Southfield. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.
Night Fever featuring Moon1luv and the Dapper DJ at Willis Show Bar, disco, 8 and 10 p.m. Thurs. $5 in advance, $8 day of. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469 or willisshowbar.com.
The Evictions, Dirty Copper and the Idiod Kids at Small’s, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $7-$10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.
The Adam Ezra Group at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
Jerry Joseph at Otus Supply, singer/songwriter, 8:30 p.m. Thurs. $12. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.
FRIDAY
Friday Night Motown Review with Apropos at the Whitney, pop/R&B, 4:30 p.m. Fri. No cover. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.
Acoustic music happy hour with Tony Paris and Friends at Polish Sea League, pop/rock, 5-8 p.m. Fri. No cover. 2601 Edwin, Hamtramck. (313) 872-8772.
Delta Rae at Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Last Night Saved My Life and more at Loving Touch, punk, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
Summer in the City concert series with Phase 5 at Southfield Municipal Campus, Motown tribute, 7-9 p.m. Fri. Free. 2600 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 796-4620.
Damon Terrell with Rufus Harris at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, funk/jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. damonterrell.com.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart’s Little G Minor at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. $25, $10 student. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.
SATURDAY
Songwriter Brunch series with Michelle Held and Steve Taylor at the Whitney, noon-2 p.m. No cover. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.
The Crombies, Superdot, Reckless Upstarts and more at Small’s, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.
New Day Revolution record release with Circle the Crown and more at Sanctuary, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 462-4117.
WEDNESDAY
Detroit Symphony Orchestra “Salute to America” at The Henry Ford, 6 p.m. Wed. and July 4-6. $28, $21 ages 5-11, discounts for members. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. thehenryford.org.
clubs/djs
FRIDAY
Sex in the City featuring Goodsex and more at Bleu Nightclub, 9 p.m. Fri. $15. 1540 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 974-7799.
Ghettoblaster with Justin Elemnt Taylor, Klees and more at Elektricity Nightclub, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $12.50. 15 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 599-2212.
SATURDAY
Happy Endings with DJs Mike Trombley, Slofu and Udenjoe at New Way Bar, 9:30 p.m. Sat. No cover. 23130 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 541-9870.
stage/comedy
THIS WEEKEND
Recarlo Flaniganat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
Bill Bushart at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.
“Williston” by Adam Seidel at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com.
Chad Zumock at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
SATURDAY
Terry Hodges at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.
etc.
THURSDAY
Evening of Roses with garden views, food and music at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs. $60, $50 for members. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or fordhouse.org.
Taste of Summer in the D with food from local restaurants, live music, vendors and more at Garden Theater, 6-9 p.m. Thurs. $20 and up. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. summerinthed.com.
THIS WEEKEND
Jazzin’ at the Vanity with live music, food, vendors and art in Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood, noon-9 p.m. Sat. and 1-7 p.m. Sun. E. Jefferson between Newport and Lakewood streets, Detroit. JazzinAtTheVanity.com.
SATURDAY
Agape Naturals Festival, a celebration of natural hair, at Roosevelt Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. $25. 2231 Michigan, Detroit. agapenaturalsfest.com.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
