Restaurant and food news

Local chef returns to ‘Grocery Games’: Metro Detroit chef Chad Barrett will appear on an episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on July 3. Hosted by Food Network personality Guy Fieri, the reality show that tests chefs’ culinary skills is now in its 20th season. Barrett was on the show in 2017 and won $16,000. Formerly a chef at the Chapman House in Rochester, Barrett says he is now a consultant for local restaurants.

Rush Bowls coming to Detroit: Healthy, fast-casual concept Rush Bowls are planning its first Michigan location in the District Detroit near Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena. With more than 40 signature bowls and smoothies, the 1,000-square-foot Detroit location will join the growing chain’s more than 100 other restaurants. rushbowls.com.

New summer cocktails at Flowers of Vietnam: New beverage director Marlowe Johnson has created a lineup of seasonal cocktails for this popular, chef-driven Vietnamese restaurant. The new drinks are focused more on pairing well with the dishes and less on being of high alcohol content. 4430 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 554-2085.

BOGO at Andiamo: To celebrate the Fourth of July, Andiamo restaurants are offering a buy one, get one entree deal on July 3. The discount applies to the entree of lesser value and is capped at $25. Visit andiamoitalia.com. The restaurants are closed on July 4.

Dining calendar

The Roosevelt Room takeover at the Skip: Mixologists from Austin, Texas’ Roosevelt Room will run the show at this popular open-air cocktail lounge for one night only. Mon. 1260 Library, Detroit. theskipdetroit.com.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring five to six wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Vegan wine dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre will team up with Little Guy Wine Company of Highland Park for a totally vegan meal of French cuisine. 6 p.m. July 9. $65 plus tax and tip. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Michigan & Trumbull “Countdown to Corktown” party at Fort Street Galley: While they get ready for their Corktown restaurant to open, Detroit-style pizza restaurant Michigan & Trumbull will temporarily serve out of the Fort Street food hall for a few months. There’s a kick-off party 6-10 p.m. July 12. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. fortstreetgalley.org.

Italian wine dinner at Café Cortina: Explore the wines from the Pitars and Falezza vineyards, complimented by a multi-course meal. 5:30 p.m. July 14. $145 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and service. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

