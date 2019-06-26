ON SALE FRIDAY

Ron White, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 14, $45-$75

Avril Lavigne, Fox Theatre, Sept. 28, $29.50 and up

Carol Burnett, Detroit Opera House, Sept. 29, $79 and up

Skillet and Alter Bridge, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6, $29.50-$75

Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24, $29.50-$69.50

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Michigan Theater, Nov. 20, $69.50-$350

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 23, $25-$85

ON SALE JULY 14

“Come From Away,” Fisher Theatre, Oct. 1-14, $39 and up

ON SALE NOW

The Capitol Steps, Power Center, July 4

Jennifer Lopez, Little Caesars Arena, July 5

Snoop Dogg with Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 5

Dirty Heads and 311, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 5

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Sublime with Rome and SOJA, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 6

85 South, Fillmore Detroit, July 6

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9

Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 10

Superstars of Jazz Fusion featuring Roy Ayers, Miki Howard and Lonnie Liston Smith, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 10

Femme it Forward featuring Kash Doll & Friends, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 12

Smackdown Live, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 6

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust, Badflower, Wilson and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Carly Rae Jepsen, Fillmore Detroit, July 13

Jill Scott, Fox Theatre, July 14

The Music of Queen featuring Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 14

Miss May I and the World Alive, Shelter, July 14

Robert Glasper and Christian Scott, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 17

Cro-Mags MJ, Shelter, July 18

The Struts with the Glorious Sons, Fillmore Detroit, July 19

Leonid and Friends, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, July 19

Jeff Lynne’s ELO with Dhani Harrison, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 20

The Gipsy Kings, Fillmore Detroit, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Breaking Banjamin with Chevelle and Dorothy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 24

PJ Morton and Dwele, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 24

Peter Frampton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 25

MC Hammer with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 26

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27

Prettymuch, Fillmore Detroit, July 27

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Khalid, Little Caesars Arena, July 28

Mary J. Blige and Nas, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 28

Holy Grail with Striker and Bewitcher, Small’s Bar, July 28

Summer Salt, Shelter, July 29

Moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 30

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Najee, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, July 31

Wiz Khalifa, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 31

Fantastic Negrito, Shelter, July 31

John Mayer, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 2

Chris Stapleton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2

Bryan Ferry, Fox Theatre, Aug. 3

Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug., 3

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

21 Savage, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, Aug. 4

Kirk Franklin, Fox Theatre, Aug. 4

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 5

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

Rose Royce and Con Funk Shun, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 7

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 7

Herbie Hancock and Kamasai Washington, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 8

“Impractical Jokers,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 9

Florida Georgia Line, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10 and 22

Sarah McLachlan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 10

Hellyeah, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 10

Carlos Santana, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 11

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11

Beast Coast, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 11

Slipknot with Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 12

Korn and Alice in Chains, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 13

Smashing Pumpkins with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and AFI, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 14

Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guest Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 14

Boyz II Men, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Aug. 15

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

105.1 the Bounce Birthday Bash with Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17

Michael Franks, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Aug. 21

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 23

The AdictsCQ, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 23

The Wiggles, Fox Theatre, Aug. 26

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 27

Steely Dan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 29

Phantogram with Bob Moses, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 29

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and more, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 30

MC50, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 30

ScarlxrdCQ, Shelter, Aug. 30

Ted Nugent, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 31

Meek Mill and Future, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

Lenny Kravitz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 5

Kid Rock, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 6-7 and 13-14

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly with the Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 6

Jonas Brothers, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 7

Reba McEntire, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 7

Live and Bush, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 8

ZZ Top, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8

Grace VanderWaal, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 9

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 10

Welcome to Night Vale, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 10

Kalimba, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 12

Morrissey, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 13

B-52s with OMD and Berlin, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 14

NF, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 14

The Get Up Kids, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 15

Patti Smith with Zachariah Malachi and the Hillbilly Executives, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 16-17

Ride, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Babymetal, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 18

Rascal Flatts with Jimmie Allen, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Dweezil Zappa, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

J Balvin, Fox Theatre, Sept. 20

Marc Maron, Masonic Temple, Sept. 21

“Live, Lit, Laughter Comedy Jam” with Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, Benji Brown and hosted by Rickey Smiley, Fox Theatre, Sept. 21

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Tycho, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 25

Rival Sons and Stone Temple Pilots, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 27

Eric Andre, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 27

Jason Aldean, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28-29

Judah & the Lion, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Broadway’s “A Night with Janis Joplin,” Fox Theatre, Sept. 29

107.5 Summer Jamz 22 with Chris Brown and more, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 30

Phil Collins, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

Bombay Bicycle Club, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 2

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Michigan Theater, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Senses Fail, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 4

Black Keys with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Sara Bareilles, Fox Theatre, Oct. 5

Kevin James, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Theo Von, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Little Feat, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 13

Deep Purple, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15

The Head and the Heart, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Michigan Theater, Oct. 15

Incubus, Fox Theatre, Oct. 16

AJR, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 16

“Disney On Ice Dreams Big,” Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 17-20

Deadmau5, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 18

George Lopez, Fox Theatre, Oct. 18

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Joe, Fox Theatre, Oct. 19

Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s” Gala, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 19

Ruston Kelly, Shelter, Oct. 20

Matt and Kim, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 21

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23

Luke Bryan, Ford Field, Oct. 25

Joe Rogan, Fox Theatre, Oct. 25

The O’Jays and the Isley Brothers, Fox Theatre, Oct. 27

Big K.R.I.T., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

mxmtoonCQ, Shelter, Oct. 27

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Fox Theatre, Oct. 30

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Ryan Bingham, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 1

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Temples, Shelter, Nov. 2

X Ambassadors, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

“Little Black Dress,” City Theatre, Nov. 7-10

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 8

Conan Gray, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 8

The Neighbourhood, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

Alec Baldwin “A Hilarious Uncensored Conversation,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 14

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Aaron Lewis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 23

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 27

Helmet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

Guided By Voices, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

Greyson Chance, Shelter, Nov. 30

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Tyler Childers with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

Brian Regan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 13

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

Concert updates

James Charles’ tour, including a July 12 date at the Fox Theatre, has been canceled. Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded and other tickets can be refunded at he point of purchase.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

