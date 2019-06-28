Country star Dierks Bentley plays the DTE Energy Music Theatre. (Photo: 313Presents)

1. Jazzin’ at the Vanity in Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood: This historic Detroit neighborhood will be alive with local vendors, two stages of live music, a full bar and activities for all ages. Noon-9 p.m. Sat. and 1-7 p.m. Sun. Free. E. Jefferson between Newport and Lakewood streets, Detroit. JazzinAtTheVanity.com.

2. Dierks Bentley at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Grammy Award-nominated country star Dierks Bentley returns to town with his Burning Man Tour. His latest album was last summer’s “The Mountain,” which features the track the tour is named after. 7 p.m. Sat. $36 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

3. Lionel Richie at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Singer, music producer and former Commodore, Richie brings his to Clarkston for an outdoor show. The Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winner and was recently a judge on "American Idol." 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/28/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/1563996001/