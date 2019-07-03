Dining calendar

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues., July 16, 23 and 30. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring five to six wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Vegan wine dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre will team up with Little Guy Wine Company of Highland Park for a totally vegan meal of French cuisine. 6 p.m. Tues. $65 plus tax and tip. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Michigan & Trumbull “Countdown to Corktown” party at Fort Street Galley: While they get ready for their Corktown restaurant to open, Detroit-style pizza restaurant Michigan & Trumbull will temporarily serve out of the Fort Street food hall for a few months. There’s a kickoff party 6-10 p.m. July 12. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. fortstreetgalley.org.

Modern Michigan Dinner at Frame: Chef Rebecca LaMalfa and sommeiler Bryan LaMorena, along with Cory Wright of Mitten Crate, will present a four-course meal featuring on-trend dishes made with Michigan-grown ingredients and products. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 13. $60 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Hazel’s Lobster Pound takeover at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: For a limited time, chef Emmele Herrold will have fresh Maine lobster flown in for a special menu including lobster rolls, whole lobster dinners and other New England favorites. The lobsters are flown in July 14-Aug. 11. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1747 or hrd.kitchen for reservations.

Italian wine dinner at Café Cortina: Explore the wines from the Pitars and Falezza vineyards, complimented by a multi-course meal. 5:30 p.m. July 14. $145 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Same Hustle, Different Food with chef Dink Dawson at Revolver: Recently released from a state correctional facility, this chef is ready for a second chance. Chef Dawson will prepare a single-bite course, appetizer, an entree of chocolate-seared pork chops and strawberry crunch pound cake for dessert. 6 p.m. July 14. $40 plus gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and service. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Taco Showdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include three tacos (choose from a variety of local vendors) and five margarita samples, and more are available for purchase. The Taco Showdown also has a full cash bar, DJs, vendors and games. 2-5 p.m. July 21. $20 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

The Meatball Classic at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill: Sample meatballs from Metro Detroit restaurants. Tickets include eight meatball samples, two wine samples, unlimited pasta station, souvenirs and parking. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $15 until July 15. VIP packages available. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Eventbrite.com.

Food Truck Rally at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample food from a variety of local food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 14. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. romi.gov.

Pizza Throwdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include admission, one slice of pizza and one drink. Additional food and drink available for purchase. VIP packages available. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 15. $15 and up, $5 for designated drivers (admission only). Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. thepizzathrowdown.com.

Restaurant and food news

More Smoothie Kings: After making its southern Michigan debut with a St. Clair Shores shop earlier this year, Smoothie King is preparing to open two new locations. One in Livonia is open now at 11003 Middlebelt, and a grand opening party is set for July 20. A Chesterfield Smoothie King opens July 13 at 50918 23 Mile with a grand opening July 27. At each grand opening party guests can have a chance to win free smoothies for a year 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

PETA loves Nosh Pit: Hamtramck’s Nosh Pit Detroit has earned a spot on PETA’s Top 10 most delicious meat-free hot dogs list for their coney carrot dog. The hot dog is topped with vegan chili, diced onion and yellow mustard. Besides a popular food truck, the Nosh Pit also has a brick and mortar restaurant at 2995 Yemans in Hamtramck that serves lunch Tues.-Fri., dinner Friday only and brunch on Saturday. noshpitdetroit.com.

Accolades for Valentine Distilling Co.: Whisky Advocate, a national spirits magazine, has named Valentine Distilling Co.’s Mayor Pingree Black Label one of the 10 highest scoring whiskies in their 2019 summer buying guide. The Ferndale-made spirit scored 93 points.

