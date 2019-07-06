1. Michigan Rib Fest at Canterbury Village: Sample barbecue smoked by vendors from all over the region at this outdoor, family-friendly event. Musical highlights include the Beggars, the Muggs and blues singer Robert Bradley on Saturday evening. Noon-11 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. $3 admission for ages 13 and older. 2369 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion. michiganribfest.com.

Buy Photo Members of the DSO perform during the "Salute to America" at the Henry Ford Greenfield Villiage in Dearborn. (The Detroit News) (Photo: The Detroit News)

2. Salute to America at The Henry Ford: One of the most wholesome, patriotic, family-friendly Fourth of July holiday traditions in Metro Detroit is the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s annual Salute to America. The program is headlined by Tchaikovsky’s “1912 Overture” performed along cannon fire and fireworks. 6 p.m. Sat. $32, $24 ages 5-11 (discounts available for museum members). 20600 Oakwood, Dearborn. thehenryford.org.

3. USPBL All Star Game and Home Run Derby at Jimmy John’s Field: Cheer on the players in the United Shore Professional Baseball League's All Star game, followed by the home run derby. After, take part in the family campout overnight on the outfield with a movie on a big screen. 5:30 p.m. Sat. $6 and up for game tickets, $25 for camping. 7171 Auburn Rd, Utica. (248) 759-5278 or USPBL.com.

