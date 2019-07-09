"Baby Shark Live" comes to the Fox Theatre Nov. 3 (Photo: Shore Fire Media)

When you have a hit, you take it on the road, and the "Baby Shark" viral phenomenon is no different.

Inspired by the preschool-appropriate song made popular globally by social media — including a YouTube video that's gotten three billion views (that's billion with a "B") — "Baby Shark Live" is headed to the Fox Theatre Nov. 3.

The "fully immersive concert experience" is produced by Pinkfong and Round Room Live and is part of tour hitting North American this fall. Besides the song "Baby Shark," the show includes kiddie classics like "Wheels on the Bus" and "Five Little Monkeys."

Tickets to the Detroit event start at $19.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get them online at 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

For group discounts call (313) 471-3099. Information on meet-and-greet packages is found at the official website, babysharklive.com.

