Dining calendar

Michigan & Trumbull “Countdown to Corktown” party at Fort Street Galley: While they get ready for their Corktown restaurant to open, Detroit-style pizza restaurant Michigan & Trumbull will temporarily serve out of the Fort Street food hall for a few months. There’s a kickoff party 6-10 p.m. Fri. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. fortstreetgalley.org.

Modern Michigan Dinner at Frame: Chef Rebecca LaMalfa and sommeiler Bryan LaMorena, along with Cory Wright of Mitten Crate, will present a four-course meal featuring on-trend dishes made with Michigan-grown ingredients and products. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $60 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Italian wine dinner at Café Cortina: Explore the wines from the Pitars and Falezza vineyards, complimented by a multi-course meal. 5:30 p.m. Sun. $145 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Same Hustle, Different Food with chef Dink Dawson at Revolver: Recently released from a state correctional facility, this chef is ready for a second chance. Chef Dawson will prepare a single-bite course, appetizer, an entree of chocolate-seared pork chops and strawberry crunch pound cake for dessert. 6 p.m. Sun. $40 plus gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Grand Opening at Shake Shack Ann Arbor: A fourth Michigan Shake Shack comes to Ann Arbor this month. The first 100 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will get custom Shake Shack merchandise for free. At this location, 5 percent of sales from their Pie Oh My concrete dessert featuring Zingerman’s Bakehouse seasonal pie will be donated to the ChadTough Foundation, which helps fund pediatric brain cancer research. 11 a.m. Mon. 3030 Washtenaw, No. 107, Ann Arbor.

Grand Opening at Buddy’s Pizza Plymouth: The latest location of this Detroit-style pizza chain is opening in Plymouth. The first 100 people in line will get coupons good for a free pizza once a month for a year. 11 a.m. Tues. 15075 Beck, Plymouth. buddyspizza.com.

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues. and July 23 and 30. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring five to six wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Chef Rodolfo Castellanos at Frame: “Top Chef Mexico” winner Castellanos will bring an authentic Oaxaca dining experience to Hazel Park. The feast begins with foie gras mousse highlighted with hibiscus and cacao. Other courses will feature seafood and pork, and the meal finishes with an Oaxacan chocolate dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 18-20. $85 per person, plus tax and tip. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Taco Showdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include three tacos (choose from a variety of local vendors) and five margarita samples, and more are available for purchase. The Taco Showdown also has a full cash bar, DJs, vendors and games. 2-5 p.m. July 21. $20 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

The Meatball Classic at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill: Sample meatballs from Metro Detroit restaurants. Tickets include eight meatball samples, two wine samples, unlimited pasta station, souvenirs and parking. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $15 until July 15. VIP packages available. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Eventbrite.com.

Food Truck Rally at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample food from a variety of local food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 14. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. romi.gov.

Pizza Throwdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include admission, one slice of pizza and one drink. Additional food and drink available for purchase. VIP packages available. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 15. $15 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. thepizzathrowdown.com.

Dining and food news

Condado Tacos opening in Midtown, too: Earlier this year Condado Taco concept announced it would open its first Michigan location in downtown Royal Oak. That’s still set to open in August, and a spot at 634 Selden in Detroit is planned for later this fall. The taco and margarita joint specializes in build-your-own custom tacos that run $3.50-$4.50 each.

Dearborn Sausage releases Hunters Sticks: Next time you get a snack attack, remember Dearborn Sausage and Ham now sells Hunters Sticks in 1-ounce packages. Find the portable meat treat at grocery stores and gas stations all over Michigan for $1-$1.29 each.

Don Julio releases Double Cask: For the second time, Tequila Don Julio has released a barrel-finished tequila. For a limited time, find Tequila Don Julio Reposado Double Cask nationwide for a suggested price of $64.99. The spirit was finished in casks that previously held Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Melody Baetens

