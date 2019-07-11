our picks

CONCERT OF COLORS

in Midtown

One of the most diverse music festivals in town in terms of music styles, the 27th annual Concert of Colors is headlined, once again, by the Don Was All Star Revue. Find them at 8 p.m. Sat. at Detroit Film Theatre. Another highlight is a gathering of the Lowriders of Detroit Saturday afternoon in front of the Detroit Institute of Arts. The free programming runs through Sunday at several venues in Midtown including the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, the DIA and the Wright Museum. Visit concertofcolors.com for details.

UNCLE SAM JAM

in Downtown Woodhaven

Concerts, a carnival, monster trucks, food, fireworks and more are all part of the fun of this annual summertime event. This year’s headliners are the Guess Who (10:15 p.m. Fri.), Sugar Ray (10:15 p.m. Sat.) and Air Margaritaville (8:30 p.m. Sun.). 4-11 p.m. Thurs., 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Free. 23101 Hall, Woodhaven. funfestevents.net.

THE RACONTEURS

at Masonic Temple

Formed in Detroit in the mid 2000s, this rock band recently had its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with last months’ release of their third studio album “Help Us Stranger.” The Raconteurs are Jack White and Brendan Benson on vocals and guitars with rhythm section Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Tickets are of limited availability; see Ticketmaster.com for resale prices. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

WAYNE COUNTY PARKS FUNFEST

at Nankin Mills Park

To celebrate 100 years of Wayne County Parks, the group is throwing a party with live music, hayrides, food trucks, nature programs, carnival rides a silent disco and other fun for all ages. Detroit singer/songwriter Jill Jack kicks off the music at 1 p.m., followed by Mohammad Abu Sumayah, Tom Butin, Tumbao Bravo and Lady Sunshine & the X Band. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. Hines Drive and Ann Arbor Trail, Westland. (734) 261-1990 or waynecounty.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Jelly Roll at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $23. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $65-$85. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Kash Doll & Friends at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Jack Russell’s Great White at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

SATURDAY

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Pop Evil, Badflower, Wilson and more at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock/metal, 1:30 p.m. Sat. $30 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Static-X and DevilDriver with Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black at Harpo’s, metal, 5:30 p.m. Sat. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. ticketweb.com.

Carly Rae Jepsen at Fillmore Detroit, pop, 7 p.m. Sat. $36. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Sabadoh at the Shelter, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SUNDAY

Amanda Seales at Majestic Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Sun. $39.50. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. themasonic.com.

The Music of Queen featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 234 Festival Drive, Rochester Hills. (313) 471-7000.

Jill Scott at Fox Theatre, R&B, 8 p.m. Sun. $49.75 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

MONDAY

Meshell Ndegeocello at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, R&B/rock, 6 p.m. Mon. $25, $20 for members. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

Rosanne Cash and Band at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country/Americana, 7 p.m. Mon. $35-$45. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

TUESDAY

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $46 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

WEDNESDAY

Robert Glasper at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $13 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

live music

THIS WEEKEND

Miles Brown at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra with fireworks at Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, classical, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $20, $12 ages 5-12, $5 parking. 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

THURSDAY

The Firewalkers at Whitney Garden Party, R&B/blues, 7 p.m. Thurs. $5. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.

The Charlie Miller Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Jackopierce with Zachary Heckendorf at Magic Bag, alternative rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $22. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Greg Brown at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

Dancin’ the Streets with SpaceCat and Lia Catallo in Downtown Rochester, rock, 6 p.m. Fri. Free. W. Fourth between Main and Walnut, Rochester. (248) 656-0060 or downtownrochestermi.com.

The Rain Within with Slasher Dave and Animal Man at Small’s Bar, metal/Goth, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Class of 98 Band at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SATURDAY

Together Pangea and Tijuana Panthers with Ultra Q at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $16-$19. 4114 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Motor City Fest with Knock Em Dead, Steel Nation, Strength for Reason and more at Sanctuary Detroit, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 462-4117.

The Legal Immigrants with Asphalt Flowers and Mac Saturn at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

H.R. from Bad Brains and Downtown Brown with J. Navarro & the Traitors at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Okkervil River with Lip Talk at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Dave Alvin with Dead Rock West at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Sat. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

The Aral Sea Divers at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Junior Brown at the Ark, Americana/rockabilly, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

MONDAY

Summer Sings 2019: Haydn Mass in C Major with the UMS Choral Union at Stamps Auditorium at Walgreen Drama Center, classical, 7 p.m. Mon. $5. 1226 Murfin, Ann Arbor. ums.org.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz on the Avenue with Alexander Zonjic and Friends at Dearborn City Hall Park, jazz, 7-9 p.m. Wed. Free. 13615 Michigan, Dearborn. eastdowntowndearborn.com.

Colin and the Cougars with Alberta & the Dead Eyes and Jake Webb & the Commitments at Blind Pig, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $5-$8. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

Mary Santoraat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Keith Fields at One Night Stan’s, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6524.

“Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical” at the Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Mon. (through Aug. 5). $15-$25. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

Derrick Knopsnyder at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $13-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Lavender Festival with artisans, food, vendors, music and more at Blake’s Orchard, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $7. 17985 Armada Center, Armada. blakefarms.com.

Art in the Park at Kellogg Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Plymouth. (734) 454-1314 or artinthepark.com.

International Gem and Jewelry Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, noon-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8, free for active military and veterans, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. intergem.com.

Festa Italiana with food, music and more at Freedom Hill County Park, 6-11 p.m. Fri., 1-11 p.m. Sat. and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Free, $10 parking. 14900 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights. (586) 925-2020 or iaccm.net.

Black Tattoo Art and Music Expo Block Party with live tattooing, art, music, vending and food at Artist Village Detroit, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 17336 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 288-9871.

Medieval Days with armored knights, archery, dancing and more at Historic Fort Wayne, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 6325 W. Jefferson, Detroit. historicfortwaynecoalition.com.

Palmer Woods Home and Garden Tour at Historic Palmer Woods, 5-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $125 for Saturday party, $40 day of for Sunday. Palmer Woods, Detroit. palmerwoods.org/home-and-garden-tour.

FRIDAY

Michigan Watercolor Society exhibit at Black Box Gallery, noon-5 p.m. Fri. preview, 5-10 p.m. Fri. opening reception (runs through Aug. 3). Free. 3700 Monroe, Dearborn. (313) 914-3437.

SUNDAY

Detroit Kite Festival at James Scott Memorial Fountain on Belle Isle, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free, kites available on site. Belle Isle entrance via Jefferson at E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. detroitkitefestival.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

