Dining calendar

Hazel’s Lobster Pound takeover at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: For a limited time chef Emmele Herrold will have fresh Maine lobster flown in for a special menu including lobster rolls, whole lobster dinners and other New England favorites. The lobsters are flown in through Aug. 11. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1747 or hrd.kitchen.

Couples Night Out with dining deals in Downtown Berkley: Bring a friend – romantic or platonic – and get couples deals at restaurants and bars in Berkley. 4-9 p.m. Thurs. Downtown Berkley. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Anniversary party at Shimmy Shack: To celebrate the food truck’s seventh anniversary, Shimmy Shack is throwing a party at their new brick and mortar restaurant. Tickets include alcoholic drinks and dancing with a live band. Vegan and gluten-free food available for purchase. 8:3-11:30 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 1440 Sheldon, Plymouth. tinyurl.com/shimmytickets.

Taco Showdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include three tacos (choose from a variety of local vendors) and five margarita samples, and more are available for purchase. The Taco Showdown also has a full cash bar, DJs, vendors and games. 2-5 p.m. Sun. $20 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. dinedrinkdetroit.com.

Lobster Roll Week at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop: Fresh lobster is delivered fresh from Maine daily for Mudgie’s famous lobster rolls. Get them Mon. through July 27, dine in or carry out. 1300 Porter, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or use the HostMe app.

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues. and July 30. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Indian Afternoon Tea at Revolver: Chef Preeti Sidhu will prepare a meal of masala chai served family-style with savory and sweet finger foods to accompany the tea. 3 p.m. July 28. $30, includes everything but gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Mexi Arab Heritage at Frame Hazel Park: The new book “We are La Cocina” explores the fruits of San Francisco kitchen incubator La Cocina and the chefs that have grown out of it. Two alums of the program, Dayana Salazar and Lamees Dabhourwill, cook in Hazel Park this month, presenting a multi-course meal blending Mexican and Arab cuisine. 4 and 7 p.m. July 28. $55 plus service fee. The book and alcoholic beverages are available for an extra cost. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

The Meatball Classic at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill: Sample meatballs from Metro Detroit restaurants. Tickets include eight meatball samples, two wine samples, unlimited pasta station, souvenirs and parking. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $15 until July 15. VIP packages available. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Eventbrite.com.

Vegan Month at Mabel Gray: Chef James Rigato and his team will serve only a 100 percent plant-based tasting menu. Aug. 5-31. $65, $35 additional for beverage pairings. 23825 John R, Hazel Park. Call (248) 398-4300 for reservations.

Pizza Throwdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include admission, one slice of pizza and one drink. Additional food and drink available for purchase. VIP packages available. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 15. $15 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. thepizzathrowdown.com.

Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience at Cadillac Square: A tasting event with local and national chefs, including Alex Guarnaschelli of “Chopped” and others. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14. $65 and up. Downtown Detroit. wineandfood.usatoday.com/tickets/detroit.

Dining and food news

Kuzzo’s closes until November: Popular Avenue of Fashion restaurant Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles is closing until November. A social media post states they’re temporarily shutting down because of renovations. The heavy road construction on Livernois is also a likely factor. Kuzzo’s is at 19345 Livernois in Detroit.

Plum Market now open downtown: Serving prepared foods and offering casual in-store dining, Plum Market has opened a location in downtown Detroit on the ground floor of the Ally Detroit Center at 500 Woodward. The 5,238-square-foot food destination has a grocery, drug store and a bar. Visit plummarket.com for more information.

Bartender releases new book: Bartender, author, columnist and podcaster Jeff Burkart has released “Twenty Years Behind Bars Volume II: Parole Denied.” The tome is part real-life observations and part trade manual, and includes drink recipes. Find it wherever books are sold July 23.

Melody Baetens

