Buy Photo Bruce Allen, chef and pit master at Rosie O'Grady's, works in extremely hot conditions as he adds wood to the smoke shack Friday on the first day of the Pig & Whisky festival in Ferndale. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News )

1. Ann Arbor Art Fair in Downtown Ann Arbor: Known as “four fairs, one event,” the 60th annual Ann Arbor Art Fair continues with its summertime tradition of presenting a wide range of original works of art, street performances, culinary treats and sidewalk sales. It’s recognized as one of the largest outdoor art fairs in the country. Specific events will include the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original; State Street Art Fair, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, and South University Art Fair. Held in downtown Ann Arbor along State, Huron and University. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-6 p.m. Sun. theannarborartfair.com/#2019artfair.

2. Pig & Whiskey in Downtown Ferndale: Smoked meats will be in the air at this annual celebration of pork, whiskey and live music. Local and regional vendors will sling barbecue, and there will be whiskey of all kinds (plus other booze and beer). Live music is a big draw, too, with headliners Laith Al Saadi (Saturday) and Electric Six and Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers (Sunday). 6 p.m.-midnight Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Free. E. Nine Mile and E. Troy at Woodward, Ferndale. Visit pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

3. Alice Cooper and Halestorm at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Rock and Roll of Famer Cooper has teamed up with rocker Lzzy Hale and her group Halestorm for a co-headlining tour. They'll hit Clarkston Saturday with opening band Motionless in White. Detroit native Cooper will bring a new show with him titled "Ol' Black Eyes is Back." 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 7774 Sashabaw, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.

Melody Baetens and Jocelynn Brown

