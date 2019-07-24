Dining calendar

Hazel’s Lobster Pound takeover at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: For a limited time chef, Emmele Herrold will have fresh Maine lobster flown in for a special menu including lobster rolls, whole lobster dinners and other New England favorites. The lobsters are flown in through Aug. 11. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Lobster Roll Week at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop: Fresh lobster is delivered fresh from Maine daily for Mudgie’s famous lobster rolls. Get them through Saturday, dine in or carry out. 1300 Porter, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or use the HostMe app.

Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: Sample from your choice of more than 1,000 beers from 150 of Michigan’s best craft beer-makers. The festival goes rain or shine, and there is also live music and food for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Fri. and 1-6 p.m. Sat. $45-$50 in advance, $50-$55 at the gate (includes 15 samples). Depot Town, Ypsilanti. mibeer.com.

Indian Afternoon Tea at Revolver: Chef Preeti Sidhu will prepare a meal of masala chai served family-style with savory and sweet finger foods to accompany the tea. 3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 11 and 25. $30, includes everything but gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Mexi Arab Heritage at Frame Hazel Park: The new book “We are La Cocina” explores the fruits of San Francisco kitchen incubator La Cocina and the chefs that have grown out of it. Two alums of the program, Dayana Salazar and Lamees Dabhourwill, cook in Hazel Park this month, presenting a multi-course meal blending Mexican and Arab cuisine. 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $55 plus service fee. The book and alcoholic beverages are available for an extra cost. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

National Lasagne Day at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Order any chicken or steak entree and get a free order of lasagne to take home. Offer valid Fri.-Mon. and any participating location. carrabbas.com.

Summer Picnic Series at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: Let chef Kieron Hales pack up a gourmet picnic dinner for your group of two or four. Dinners include breads, meats and cheeses, an assortment of salads, sausage rolls and dessert (meal for four also has Scotch eggs and farmhouse pork pie). Eat at the farm or take it to go. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tues. $75-$125. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. zingermanscornmanfarms.com/picnics.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring five to six wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Wing Out Detroit at Roosevelt Park: Try chicken wings from a variety of vendors all in one spot. Tickets include four hours of eating and a pint of beer, glass of wine or soft drink. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $36 and up. 2405 Vernor, Detroit. wingoutdetroit.com.

The Meatball Classic at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill: Sample meatballs from Metro Detroit restaurants. Tickets include eight meatball samples, two wine samples, unlimited pasta station, souvenirs and parking. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $15 until July 15. VIP packages available. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Eventbrite.com.

Vegan Month at Mabel Gray: Chef James Rigato and his team will serve only a 100 percent plant-based tasting menu. Aug. 5-31. $65, $35 additional for beverage pairings. 23825 John R, Hazel Park. Call (248) 398-4300 for reservations.

Food Truck Rally at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample food from a variety of local food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 14. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. romi.gov.

Pizza Throwdown at Eastern Market: Tickets include admission, one slice of pizza and one drink. Additional food and drink available for purchase. VIP packages available. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 15. $15 and up. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. thepizzathrowdown.com.

Troy Restaurant Week: More than 20 restaurants in Troy will offer three-course meals for lunch and dinner at a fixed price of $15-$45, depending on the business. For example, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse gives you a salad or soup course, followed by your choice of entree – petite filet, salmon, stuffed chicken breast or filet and shrimp – choice of side and a desert for $43. Visit troyrestaurantweek.com to view menus and make reservations.

Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience at Cadillac Square: A tasting event with local and national chefs, including Alex Guarnaschelli of “Chopped” and others. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14. $65 and up. Downtown Detroit. wineandfood.usatoday.com/tickets/detroit.

Melody Baetens

