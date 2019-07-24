Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Music festivals can be a great way to explore a variety of artists you may never have otherwise experienced.

This weekend's Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit is two days of live music of all genres, plus other fest fun like an arcade, crafts, food trucks and grub from local restaurants, shopping bars and more.

Plan your day (or days) better by knowing what kind of bands are playing when. Here's the full music lineup, with some details on each act. Keep in mind that the lineup and set times are subject to change and that Mo Pop is an outdoor event.

Saturday River Stage

The Messenger Birds, 1:30 p.m.: This two-piece, high-energy rock band is one of a few local acts on this festival. Fans of the Black Keys and Queens of the Stone Age should show up early to catch this band, which is playing a string of regional dates leading up to their Mo Pop performance.

Siena Liggins, 2:15 p.m.: Detroit-based singer-songwriter Liggins' star is rising thanks to her melodic pop, dance and R&B music and sweet-and-strong vocals. Billboard magazine name-dropped her in a list titled "11 LGBTQ Artists to Listen to for Pride Month 2019."

Siena Liggins performs Saturday afternoon at Mo Pop Festival. (Photo: Mo Pop)

Roy Blair, 3:35 p.m.: Often pink-haired pop singer Roy Blair is fresh off a United States tour in support of his debut album "Cat Heaven."

Snail Mail, 5:05 p.m.: Snail Mail is 20-year-old indie rocker Lindsey Jordan. Her 2018 album "Lush" from Matador Records was named Breakthrough Artist/Release and Best Rock Album at the Libera Awards, a celebration of independent music.

Wallows, 6:45 p.m.: A Los Angeles-based rock trio, Wallows recently released its debut album "Nothing Happens."

Lizzo, 8:40 p.m.: Detroit native who moved to Texas with her family around age 10, Lizzo is a multi-talented performer who raps, sings and plays a mean flute (and holds a degree in classical flute from the University of Houston). Her album "Cuz I Love You" is her breakthrough effort, but its by no means her first. This isn't her first festival appearance either: Lizzo (born Melissa Jefferson) has performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and more. A lot of the songs on her new album are dance-able anthems about self-acceptance, and the video for the single "Truth Hurts" already has more than 50 million views.

Saturday Grande Stage

The Band Camino, 2:50 p.m.: If you miss them at Mo Pop, this rock band is also playing an official after-party at El Club in Southwest Detroit Saturday night.

Alec Benjamin, 4:20 p.m.: Pop singer/songwriter Benjamin is best known for his song "Let Me Down Slowly." He made his television debut performing the track on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" earlier this year.

J.I.D., 5:55 p.m.: J.I.D. is 28-year-old rapper Destin Choice Route, an Atlanta native who is also part of the musical collective Spillage Village.

King Princess, 7:40 p.m.: Born and bred in Brooklyn, King Princess is 20-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mikaela Straus. Fans are awaiting Straus' debut album "Cheap Queen," which is expected out this fall on Mark Ronson's Zelig Records.

Vampire Weekend, 10 p.m.: Around for more than a decade, this New York City indie rock band is one of the senior citizens of this line up. The members released the band's fourth album, "Father of the Bride" in May, their first project in nearly six years. It includes many guest contributors, including Danielle Haim of the band Haim and Dave Macklovitch of Chromeo.

The Craig Brown Band from Detroit is on Third Man Records. (Photo: Craig Brown Band)

Sunday River Stage

The Doozers, 1:30 p.m.: Not to be confused with the Hulu kids' show of the same name, these Doozers are a four-piece indie rock group from Rochester, Michigan.

Craig Brown Band, 2:15 p.m.: Another locally-based group, Craig Brown and his country/rock group have a good amount of touring under their well-worn leather belts, and they recently opened for Dwight Yoakam at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. The twangy band records for Third Man Records.

Tiny Moving Parts, 3:35 p.m.: A pop/punk trio from Benson, Minnesota that has been around for a little more than a decade.

Yellow Days, 5:05 p.m.: British indie singer/songwriter who often writes about depression and other mental illness. His R&B and soul single "Just When" came out earlier this summer.

The Story So Far, 6:40 p.m.: Five-piece California pop/punk band the Story So Far has been around for more than a decade. Their most recent release is 2018's "Proper Dose," which reached the top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Ella Mai, 8:45 p.m.: After being discovered on social media a few years ago, British singer Ella Mai has released a handful of EPs and a her self-titled debut album. The later contained the single "Boo'd Up," which won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song and was nominated for Song of the Year.

Sunday Grande Stage

Goth Babe, 2:50 p.m.: Goth Babe is Griff Washburn, who writes shoe gaze-y, dream pop from wherever the he happens to be. According to his website, the roving musician is "off-the-grid" and lives in a truck on the west coast.

Caamp, 4:20 p.m.: The members of this folk band from Athens, Ohio are named as such because the two founding members were childhood friends who met at summer camp.

Whitney, 5:50 p.m.: This indie rock duo from Chicago is gearing up to release its second album next month titled "Forever Turned Around."

Kali Uchis, 7:35 p.m.: Colombian-American pop singer and musician brings creative energy to the stage with songs from her critically-acclaimed debut album "Isolation."

Tame Impala, 10 p.m.: Sunday night's headliner is globally-known psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, a project of Australian songwriter Kevin Parker, who supplies the vocals and writes and programs the music. He's joined by a four piece band when performing live.

Mo Pop Festival

West Riverfront Park

1801 W. Jefferson, Detroit

Passes are $95 per day, $149.50 weekend, $549 weekend four-pack (plus fees) and kids 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Parking on site is $25-$40.

Visit mopopfestival.com or download the Mo Pop app for more details including what items are prohbiited inside the festival.

