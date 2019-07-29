Tickets for the hip-hop artist's "The Big Day" tour stop go on sale Friday

Buy Photo Chance the Rapper performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Thursday May 18, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Lozano / The Detroit News)

For Chance the Rapper fans, Nov. 1 will be a "Big Day" at Little Caesars Arena.

That's the day the Chicago rapper is set to perform at the downtown arena, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi card holders can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 1 p.m. Monday via www.citientertainment.com.

Chance, 26, released his debut studio album, "The Big Day," on Friday. The album is tracking to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

The Little Caesars date is one of 35 shows on the rapper's fall tour.

Chance the Rapper's last area concert was a May 2017 visit to the Palace of Auburn Hills.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/07/29/chance-rapper-heading-little-caesars-arena-november/1857737001/