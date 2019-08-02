The Big 3: Top events Saturday and Sunday in Metro Detroit
1. Belle Isle Art Fair at James Scott Memorial Fountain: Browse the work of more than 100 juried artists presenting their work in the realms of paintings, printmaking, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry and other mediums. There are also food trucks, garden-inspired art, hands-on activities and drinks from Detroit's Lost Lake Tiki Bar. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Recreation passport to get on Belle Isle required for cars ($11 for the year). belleisleartfair.com.
2. Sidewalk Festival at Artist Village Detroit: One of the city's most colorful and independent art and culture events, the Sidewalk Festival returns for its seventh year. This year's theme is "Peace Power Utopia" with art installations and live performances all day. 3-10 p.m. Sat. Free. 17336 Lahser, Detroit. sidewalkdetroit.com
3. Beck and Cage the Elephant at DTE Energy Music Theatre: Alternative-rock hit makers bring their summer co-headlining tour "The Night Running Tour" to town this weekend. One dollar from each ticket sold on the tour will be donated to PLUS1 to help fight hunger. Spoon and Wild Belle open the show. 6 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger, Clarkston. (313) 471-7000.
