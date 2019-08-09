The 2019-2020 Michigan Opera Theatre season will kick off Oct. 12 with a concert by internationally acclaimed tenor Michael Fabiano, a Metropolitan Opera regular and winner of the Met's Beverly Sills Award for young artists.

That will be the conclusion of MOT's gala fundraiser that same evening.

Tenor Michael Fabian will open MOT's 2019-2020 season with a concert Oct. 12. (Photo: Diego Bendezu)

Fabiano will be followed by, among other operas, Mozart's ever-popular "Don Giovanni" (Oct. 19-27), Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd" (Nov. 16-24), and one of only a handful of operas devoted to boxing, Terence Blanchard's "Champion" (Mar. 28-Apr.5).

Single-ticket sales for MOT performances go on sale Monday.

As usual, MOT sets itself apart from other opera companies by also hosting a robust dance season, this year opening with the Joffrey Ballet (Nov. 2-3) and concluding in the spring with the American Ballet Theatre's performance of "Swan Lake" (Apr. 16-19).

About the latter, MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown said he's delighted at the return of what he calls "story ballet." He also noted that the Joffrey's performances "will be very accessible. One is an entire dance about joy. For people who’ve never seen Joffrey," he added, "this is a great chance."

Altogether, the season includes seven operas and five dance performances.

The contemporary Malandain Ballet Biarritz of France will have its MOT debut Feb. 15 - reflecting what Brown called the company's commitment to international performance.

Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd" will play MOT Nov. 16-24. (Photo: Michigan Opera Theatre)

Other operas to keep an eye out for include Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Buoso's Ghost" by Michael Ching, both playing Feb. 29-Mar. 1 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

And anyone with opera-struck kids will want to check out "The Very Last Green Thing," with the Michigan Opera Theatre Children's Chorus Apr. 25.

Tickets for the Oct. 12 Fabiano concert range from $35-$149, while the gala -- including the concert -- starts at $750 per person.

Opera tickets range from $35-$180; dance tickets run from $29-$169.

Michigan Opera Theatre 2019-2020 opera & dance season

"Don Giovanni" - Oct. 19-27

Joffrey Ballet - Nov. 2-3

"Sweeney Todd" - Nov. 16-24

BalletMet's "The Nutcracker" - Nov. 30-Dec. 1

"Too Hot to Handel" - Dec. 14 (based on "The Messiah")

Malandain Ballet Biarritz - Feb. 15, 2020

"Gianni Schicchi" & "Buoso's Ghost" - Feb. 29-Mar. 1

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Mar. 14-15

"Champion" - Mar. 28-Apr. 5

American Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake" - Apr. 16-19

"The Very Last Green Thing" - Apr. 25

"Pagliacci" - May 9-17

