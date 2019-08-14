OUR PICKS

Fash Bash

at the Detroit Institute of Arts

An annual fundraiser for the Detroit Institute of Arts in collaboration with Neiman Marcus, presented by the Founders Junior Council, featuring upcoming couture fashions in the Neiman Marcus Art of Fashion Runway Show, and a big after-party. Attire is “fashionably chic.” 7 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $100. All proceeds benefit the DIA. Complimentary parking on John R. DIA, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-5646 or fashbashtickets@dia.org.

TLC will perform Saturday at the 105.1 the Bounce Birthday Bash. (Photo: Nathan Congleton / NBC)

37th African World Festival

at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

With several stages of live performances, poetry, arts and crafts, African drumming and dance, hundreds of vendors, authentic food. Other festivities include master crafts exhibitions, live demonstrations and more. R&B artist Freddie Jackson performs on the main stage Friday night. Other performers include the Clark Sisters on Saturday, and the Afrobeat Ensemble Kalakuta on Sunday. Vendor booths will be located on Brush and Farnsworth streets. Presenting sponsors are the Ford Motor Company Fund, Wayne State University, Go RVing, among others. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800. thewright.org.

‘Letters from Long Binh’

at Boll Family YMCA Saturday

U-M grad Greg Stern’s tribute to his dad’s Vietnam service, “Letters from Long Binh,” will screen at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity International Film Festival in Detroit. Stern, a 10-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, found a cache of recordings, letters and pictures after his father’s death, which form the basis for his prize-winning documentary. Tickets $10 and up. The screening will be at Marlene Boll Theatre in the Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 309-9622, filmfreeway.com/TrinityInternationalFilmFestival.

Woodward Dream Cruise

in cities along Woodward

This year’s event marks the 25th anniversary of the classic car event with automobile enthusiasts cruising along Woodward in the cities of Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Pontiac and Pleasant Ridge as thousands of spectators line the street. 10 a.m. Sat. woodwarddreamcruise.com.

Birmingham Cruise Event

along S. Old Woodward in Birmingham

Featuring 300 classic cars and live entertainment. A variety of displays will showcase the new 2019 Chevy Corvette Stingray. Both WXYZ Channel 7 and WOMC 104.3 FM will broadcast live throughout the day. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. South Old Woodward from Maple to Lincoln in downtown Birmingham. AllinBirmingham.com/CruiseEvent.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

Boyz II Men at MGM Grand Detroit Event Center. 8 p.m. Thurs. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets start at $69. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

FRIDAY

Hootie & the Blowfish at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $71. 33 Bob Seger, Village of Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

105.1 the Bounce Birthday Bash with Nelly, TLC and Flo Ride at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $25. 33 Bob Seger, Village of Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

WEDNESDAY

Michael Franks at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. 7:30 p.m.Wed. Tickets start at $39. 2600 Atwater. (313) 393-0292.the aretha.com.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Slim Jim Phantom Trio at the Magic Bag. 8 p.m. Fri. $20 advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Remembrance Show and Dinner Dance in honor of Elvis Presley at Fraternal Order of Eagles. 7-11 p.m. Fri. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) $15. 13636 Telegraph, Flat Rock. (734) 512-6222.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz vocalist Quiana Lynell at Blue Llama Jazz Club. 7, 9:30 p.m. Wed. $15-$25. 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. bluellamaclub.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY

Risk! Podcast Live featuring Kevin Allison at the Magic Bag. 8 p.m. Thurs. $20 advance. 22920 Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or (718) 986-8267.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shuli Egar at One Night Stan’s Comedy Club. 7 p.m. Fri., 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $20, $30. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

Bob Phillips and Steve Lind at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. 7:15 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat. $18. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Brent Terhune at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

THEATRE

FRIDAY

“Now That I Can Dance — Motown 1962.” Mosaic brings back the hit musical about the Marvelettes & Motown’s early days. 9 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 4 p.m. Sun. Main auditorium of the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. Use John R. entrance. (313) 872-6910, ext. 4006. mosaicdetroit.org/tickets.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ann Arbor Blues Festival

at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This is the festival’s 50th anniversary. Friday’s performance lineup includes the Allman Betts Band, Bernard Allison and Thornetta Davis. Saturday’s is Benny Turner, John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Kara Grainger, Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, and others. Performing Sunday will be Laith Al-Saadi Danielle Nicole, Vanessa Collier, Harper & Midwest Kind, the Altered Five Blues Band and Alex Johnson. 6-11 p.m. Fri., Noon-11 p.m.Sat., and Noon-8 p.m. Sun. Tickets, based on number of days attending, start at $40. 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline, Ann Arbor. (323) 908-0607 or email: help@seetickets.us.

Michigan Comic Convention

at Cobo Center

Imaginarium Agency brings the second annual show back to Detroit. The convention showcases celebrity guests, well-known comic book creators, comic books, toys, artwork, apparel, arcade games, and extensive programming. Highlights include Cosplay Contest and the Film Festival, with local talent showing their work. Among celebrity guests will be Val Kilmer, who portrayed Batman/Bruce Wayne in “Batman Forever;” Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films, and Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Netflix series “Daredevil.” Guest creators present will include Neal Adams, Jim Lawson, Tom Richmong, Claudia Gray, and Ron Lim. Noon-midnight Fri., 10 a.m.-midnight Sat., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Three-day pass: $60, Saturday only: $40, and Sun. only: $30. Cobo Center, One Washington, Detroit. (313) 877-8777 or info@cobocenter.com.

SATURDAY

St. Clair Jazz Festival

at St. Clair’s Palmer Park

Headlined by jazz pianist Alex Bugnon, Alexander Zonjic and Friends, and featuring Evan Garr, Gregg Karukas, Jessy J and Dee Brown and Friends. This music festival, presented by Cargill, was launched three years ago. Other sponsors include DTE, the Community Foundation, Escapes and the City of St. Clair. Performances run from 1-9 p.m. Sat. Free. On the St. Clair River in downtown St. Clair. (810 329-7121 or (419) 280-1073.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest. Saturday’s activities include a “Jumping Dogs” Ultimate Air Dog Show, a 5K Walk/Run Fur Fun, a family fishing derby, Zippy the Clown, a Hawaiian luau and more. Among Sunday’s activities are a pancake breakfast, pony rides and petting Zoo, face painting, comedy magic, and more. Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores. (586) 777-8300, nauticalmile.org.

GALLERIES

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Resident Artists Exhibition. Presented by Red Bull Arts Detroit and featuring the work of artists in residence Claire Lachow, Pamela Council and Kearra Amaya Goppee. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. (through Aug. 25). 1551 Winder, Detroit. Visit redbullarts.com/Detroit/.

TUESDAYS-SATURDAYS

“I’m With the Band.” Detroit’s Musicians show their visual side. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Aug. 31). Detroit Artists Market, 4719 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-8540.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl.” This exhibit features more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Museum hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for ArtMembers and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY and SATURDAY, SUNDAY

“100-Year History of the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit.” Learn about the rich history of the organization, the many people it has served and the different cultures that make up the region. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Free admission to the exhibit and museum. Parking is $9 at all times. (Exhibit runs through Oct. 6, 2019.) Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-1805 or detroithistorical.org.

ETC.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Thomas & Friends “Day Out with Thomas.” Thomas the Tank Engine brings his Steam Team Tour to Crossroads Village. There will be train rides, storytellers and live music. Plan to spend the entire day, and bring a picnic, or purchase beverages, snacks and meals at various locations in the village. Gates open at 9 a.m. Fri.-Sun., and parking is free. (This event continues Aug. 23-25.) Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 N. Bray, Flint. (800) 648-7275.

SATURDAY

Bee Fest. Enjoy beekeeper talks, arts and crafts, local honey tasting, demonstrations on planting and maintaining a bee-friendly garden and a children’s bee costume parade. Also musical performances by singer, songwriter and earth educator Joe Reilly will be part of an exhibition of images by macro photographer Joseph Ferraro. Belle Isle Nature Center, east end of Belle Isle near the Blue Heron Lagoon. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. A State of Michigan Recreation passport is required for all personal vehicles entering the park. Jefferson at the foot of E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. belleislenaturecenter.org.

2020 Census Street Festival and Concert. Hosted by the City of Inkster and Wayne County Executive Warren C.Evans to raise awareness about the importance of participating in the 2020 Census. No admission, but refreshments can be purchased from food trucks on site. Noon-6 p.m. festival, followed by a free concert from 6-10 p.m. Inkster, between Michigan and Avondale, Inkster. waynecounty.com.

Junk in the Trunk. Shop Rochester’s Community resale event when residents and crafters sell new and used merchandise. Items for sale will include furniture, antiques, collectibles, dishes, glassware jewelry, wreath, artwork, decorative items, and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Farmers’ Market Upper Lot, downtown Rochester. (248) 656-0060, DowntownRochesterMI.com.

DIA Biblical Artifacts to be Discussed. Biblical scholar Dan Lewis will explain the social and cultural significance of select ancient artifacts from the Detroit Institute of Arts. 10 a.m. Sat. Free parking at the Ford underground garage, adjacent to the church. 170 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 259-2206, mariners’churchofdetroit.org.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

