Retro-chic Bowlero Lanes & Lounge is readying to reopen in Royal Oak
New Bowlero Lanes & Lounge co-owner Kelly Elliott said last year she was going to take her newly purchased bowling alley, update it and turn it into a fun space that resembles a "Pan Am airport lounge, circa 1970."
Twelve months later, and she's ready to show off her and her partners' handiwork, which includes classic video games, colorful and vintage-looking wallpaper, mid-century modern furniture, updated equipment and a super-cool, 2,000-square-foot lounge that will play host to live rock bands.
Elliott owns Bowlero with her husband, Dean Elliott, and their friend Dave Zainea, who is an owner of the Majestic Detroit and Garden Bowl, one of the country's oldest bowling alleys. They purchased the property from longtime Bowlero owners Gerald and Bridgitte Imhoff.
The 62-year-old, 16-lane bowling alley did a soft launch this week with its new retro-chic look. The official grand opening will come later this summer.
In the near future, special events are planned including with the Detroit Area Art Deco Society on Aug. 22, live rock and roll from Craig Brown Band and Loose Koozies on Aug. 29 and Ryan Dillaha & Miracle Men, Oscillating Fanclub and the Beggars on Sept. 5.
Bowlero Lanes & Lounge is at 4209 Coolidge in Royal Oak. Call (248) 549-7500 or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/bowlerodetroit or Instagram, @bowlero.lanes.and.lounge.
