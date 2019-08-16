Buy Photo A Monte Carlo SS, left, drives northbound as some cars cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

1. Woodward Dream Cruise: The most popular traffic jam ever returns with classic cars and loads of nostalgia. The cities of Ferndale, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge, Birmingham, Berkley, Bloomfield Township and Pontiac are all in this year with special events in each city, like Mustang Alley in downtown Ferndale, a classic car show in Bloomfield Township and a silent disco in Pontiac. All day Saturday. woodwarddreamcruise.com.

2. African World Festival at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: This annual cultural festival returns for a 37th year with several stages of live performances, poetry, arts and crafts, African drumming and dance, hundreds of vendors, authentic food. The Clark Sisters perform on Saturday and the Afrobeat Ensemble Kalakuta are the big act on Sunday. Vendor booths are along Brush and Farnsworth streets. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800. thewright.org.

3. Michigan Comic Con at Cobo Center: Fans' love for films, cartoons, comics and all things pop culture will be on display at this annual downtown event. This year's celebrity guests include actors Val Kilmer, Michael Dorn (Klingon Worf from "Star Trek") and Matthew Lewis (Neville in "Harry Potter" films). 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $60. 1 Washington, Detroit. michigancomicconvention.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/16/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/2011809001/