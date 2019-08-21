'Dancing with the Stars' gets The Supremes' Mary Wilson
Attention all Motown fans:
Mary Wilson of The Supremes will be a contestant on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." The announcement was made Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
The 75-year-old with the golden voice will be joined by 11 other celebrities, including supermodel Christie Brinkley, NFL great Ray Lewis, country music legend Laura Alaina, one-time presidential press secretary Sean Spicer, and TV's James Van Der Beek.
The season debuts Sept. 16 on ABC -- and you'll have to wait till then to see who Wilson gets paired up with on the dance floor.
