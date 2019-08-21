Our Picks

Flying Lotus’ 3D Tour

at Royal Oak Music Theatre

The tour follows the release of his sixth studio album, “Flamagra,” which features hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz, global dance music, tribal poly-rhythms, IDM, and the L.A. Beat scene. Artists on the album include Anderson.Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Solange, and others. 8 p.m. Sat. $29.50 advance ($35 day of show). All ages. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydrofest Race

at the Roostertail

The Hydroplane Racing League will bring a dozen Grand Prix boats from Canada, New Zealand and the United States to headline the event. Hope Network, a statewide non-profit that provides health and life services, will be featured as this year’s charity partner. There will be a sensory-safe environment provided by Hope Network for children who may be sensitive to the noise of the crowds and roar of the races. The space will be staffed by their autism services specialists. detroitboatraces.com. 9 a.m. Sat., Sun. $20-$200. 100 Marquette, downtown Detroit. eventbrite.com.

The Wiggles will perform at the Fox Theatre. (Photo: HIT, Wieck)

The Wiggle’s Party Time Tour

at the Fox Theatre

Parents and children can dance and sing along to classics like “Hokey Pokey,” “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” “Skip to My Lou,” and “Simon Says.” Other highlights include joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other forms of dance, listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes, and so much more. 6:30 p.m. Mon. $45. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 1-800-745-3000, olympiaentertainment.com or ticketmaster.com.

Big Shows

FRIDAY

Daryl Hall & John Oates. 8 p.m. Fri. Starting at $39.50. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill. ticketmaster.com.

Tribute to Joe Strummer Concert at PJ’s Lager House. Concerts are being held around the globe for the Joe Strummer Foundation. 9 p.m. Fri. $6 suggested donation. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. pjslagerhouse.com or joestrummerfoundation.org.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at Token Lounge. Performing in support of their recent record release, “Killin’ It Live.” 7 p.m. Fri. $25, $35. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

SATURDAY

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw at Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Sat. $40. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1001.

Martina McBride at Caesars Windsor. 9 p.m. Sat. $28 and up. 377 Riverside East, Windsor, ON, CA. (800) 991-7777.

SUNDAY

Iyanla Vanzant at the Fox Theatre. “Acts of Faith Remix Tour.” 7 p.m. Sun. Starting at $44.75. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. olympiaentertainment.com.

MONDAY

Vienna Teng at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall. 8 p.m. Mon. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

TUESDAY

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Fillmore Detroit. 7 p.m. Tues. Starting at $78. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

WEDNESDAY

Rob Thomas at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. 8 p.m. Wed. Starting at $33. 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

Live Music

THURSDAY

Dead Rider, Womb Worm and Dr. Pete Larson at Outer Limits Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $12. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. (313) 826-0456.

Legume single release party with TY and Tears of a Martian at Small’s Bar, rock, 8p .m. Thurs. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

FRIDAY

Summer Wine Down with Straight Ahead and Alex Goss & the Soul Rhythm Band at Southfield Municipal Campus, jazz/soul, 6 p.m. Fri. Free. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 796-4620 or cityofsouthfield.com.

Shock Narcotic record release show at Sanctuary, punk, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. sanctuarydetroit.com.

Music for the Masses: A Tribute to Depeche Mode at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1001.

Paul King at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

I See Stars at Pike Room, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Brailehouse, Brothers Cortez and Stefanie Cox & the Blox at New Dodge Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 8850 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5963.

Sunlight Ascending and more at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Primitiv Parts, the Philter, Cinecyde and Immaculate Conception at Old Miami, rock/punk, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 3930 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-3830.

SUNDAY

Daniel Meinecke Ensemble at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 7 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Iron Chic and more at Loving Touch, metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Calvin Brooks at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Sun. $20. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Theatre

Disney’s “High School Musical” at Ringwald Theatre. 8 p.m. Fri. (Performances run through Sept. 16.) $10-$25. 22742 Woodward, downtown Ferndale. ringwald.com.

Comedy

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

“Laugh Anyway Comedy Series” at One Night Stan’s Comedy Club. Featuring comedians Frank G., Coco and Melvin Bender. 9:30 p.m. $17. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

John Christ at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. 7:15 p.m. Fri. and 3:30 p.m. Sat. $35-$50. 10 South Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Tracey MacDonald at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $13-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

DANCE

TUESDAY

Eisenhower Dance Detroit at Campus Martius. Performers will be “dancing in the street,” sort of. This lunchtime entertainment event will be performed to the sound of Motown Music as part of the Culture POP series made possible by Culture Source and Quicken Loans Community Fund’s August Series of Events in downtown Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

GALLERIES

THURSDAYS-SATURDAYS

“I’m With the Band.” Detroit’s musicians show their visual side. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (through Aug. 31). Detroit Artists Market, 4719 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-8540.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Resident Artists Exhibition. Presented by Red Bull Arts Detroit and featuring the work of artists in residence Claire Lachow, Pamela Council and Kearra Amaya Goppee. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. 1551 Winder, Detroit. Visit redbullarts.com/Detroit/.

MUSEUMS

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Detroit Dance City Festival. An international festival filled with performances, classes, networking and more. Includes opportunities for children to participate in a daytime dance camp, a Friday night dance party on the Woodward Plaza, and a choreographers’ showcase of professional dance companies performing in the Detroit Film Theatre. Thurs.-Sun. Free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit (313) 833-7900.

SATURDAY

Art and Music. Drop-in and experience hands-on artmaking in the Art Lab. Also, storytime with Bloomfield Township librarians. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 general, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D., and free for those 12 and younger. Cranbrook Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl.” This exhibit features more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Museum hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for ArtMembers and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY and SATURDAY, SUNDAY

“100-Year History of the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit.” Learn about the rich history of the organization, the many people it has served and the different cultures that make up the region. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Free admission to the exhibit and museum. Parking is $9 at all times. (Exhibit runs through Oct. 6, 2019.) Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-1805 or detroithistorical.org.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY

Tacos, Tequilas, Cervezas, Oh My! A festival with strolling Mariachi bands, eating contests, salsa lessons, burrito rolling contests, a cutest Chihuahua contest, Lucha Libre wrestling, a mechanical bull challenge, monster truck rides, lawn games, live music and a kids zone. Fri.-Sun. Canterbury Village, 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. MichiganTacoFest.com.

SATURDAY

Michigan Renaissance Festival. An outdoor fair with lords, ladies, fairies, unicorns, elves and interested spectators. Weekends starting Saturday-Sept. 29. Also, Sept. 27. Gate prices: 23.95, $21.95 (65-plus with I.D.), students (with I.D.), $14.95 (ages 5-12) and free for those 4 and younger. 2600 Dixie Highway, Holly. (248) 634-5552 or michrenfest.com.

Detroit Repertory Theatre Summer Arts and Culture Festival. Music, food, arts and culture enthusiasts. Activities include a free health clinic and gardening demonstrations. All ages welcome. Noon-10 p.m. Sat. Free. The street fair will cover four blocks in the neighborhood surrounding the theater. 13108 Woodrow Wilson. (313) 868-1347 or detroitreptheatre.com/summerfestival.

THURSDAY

Shoreline Jazz Festival. Three days of music with Dave Koz and Friends, Summer Horns, featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan. Also, Sweet Sexy Soul, Will Downing and Avery Sunshine. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. (preview concert), 1 p.m. Sat., and noon Sun. $40 per day, or $70 advance for two days. Lake Michigan, Muskegon. shorelinejazzfestival.com.

ETC.

End of Summer Friday Beach Party. Stop by Campus Martius for an end of summer celebration. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. Free. Campus Martius, Woodward at Fort, downtown Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Thomas & Friends “Day Out with Thomas.” Thomas the Tank Engine brings his Steam Team Tour to Crossroads Village. There will be train rides, storytellers and live music. Plan to spend the entire day, and bring a picnic, or purchase beverages, snacks and meals at various locations in the village. Gates open at 9 a.m. Fri.-Sun., and parking is free. Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 N. Bray, Flint. (800) 648-7275.

SATURDAY

Hazy Days of Summer Cider Dayze Festival. A craft beer event with food, fun and drinks for the 21-and-up crowd. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and nine drink tickets redeemable from any of the 50-plus Michigan cideries, breweries and wineries on site. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun. $45 Sat., $35 Sun. Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center, Armada. ciderdayze.com.

“Photos of Nothing.” Features photos by Christian Alexander Gerard, with a Madalyn Knebel installation piece. Cocktails by Castalia at Sfumato, with Ryan Spencer of Portage Garage Sounds as the deejay. 7-11 p.m. Sat. Medicina Urbana, 5700 Vernor Highway, Detroit.

Health & Wellness Day. Local health and wellness related businesses will conduct fitness demonstrations, informational booth, cooking demos and more during the farmer’s market. Also, mental health talks with Ascension Providence Rochester, Stoney Creek’s STEM program and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. On Water, downtown Rochester.

Charlie Brown Turns 50! Emagine Entertainment is celebrating Peanuts’ 50th anniversary by showing “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” written by Charles M. Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez. Noon Sat. (at all nine locations.) For a location near you, or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.emagineentertainment.com.

Free Treats for Teachers at Blake’s. Teachers who stop by Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill will receive a free donut or apple and can register to win either free cider and donuts for their class, or an all-inclusive field trip to Blake’s Cider Mill or Blake’s Big Apple. One winner will be selected Sept. 9. Giveaway and contest entries will be held Mon.-Aug. 30. Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center, Armada. blakefarms.com.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

