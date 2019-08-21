A Nashville hot chicken sandwich at the Morrie, which opened a second location in Birmingham last week. (Photo: The Morrie)

Dining calendar

Hazel’s Lobster Pound takeover is expanded at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: Because of its popularity, this casual fine dining Birmingham restaurant has expanded its lobster takeover an additional three weeks. More than 5,000 pounds of lobster has been served since last month when they kicked off the dining event, which includes lobster rolls, whole lobster dinner and other specials. The fresh seafood will continue to be delivered fresh daily through Sept. 1 (except Mondays). 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Yalla Eat! Culinary Walking Tours in Dearborn: Organized by the Arab American National Museum, these informative and food-filled walking tours give a peek into Dearborn’s culinary landscape. Tours are either of Warren or Michigan avenues, and run 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 21. Tickets are $45 or $35 for museum members. Visit arabamericanmuseum.org/yallaeat.

Cider Dayze at Blake’s Orchard: A celebration of craft cider and beer, this fifth annual event will host more than 50 hard cider companies and beer-makers from across the region. There’s also live music, food trucks, games and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. $20-$50. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. cider-dayze.ticketleap.com.

Dinner with our Farmer Friends at Frame: This five-course meal by chef Rebecca LaMalfa showcases the local farms that Frame regularly collaborates with. Add a wine pairing from sommelier Bryan Lamorena or order beverages a la carte. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $52 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Indian Afternoon Tea at Revolver: Chef Preeti Sidhu will prepare a meal of masala chai served family-style with savory and sweet finger foods to accompany the tea. 3 p.m. Sun. $30, includes everything but gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

41st Anniversary at Jet’s Pizza: Get 41% off all pizzas at Jet’s locations to celebrate the Michigan-based chain’s 41st anniversary. Order online for pickup or delivery and use code JETS41 for the discount. Offer good Monday only. jetspizza.com.

Coney Dog Eating Challenge at American Coney Island: Watch or participate in the annual battle to see who can eat the most coney dogs in 10 minutes. Winner gets a champion belt, free meals at American Coney Island for a year and a weekend trip for two to Las Vegas. Before the main event, members of the Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire/EMT and Windsor Fire Department will square off to see which team can down the most dogs. The whole event is a fundraiser for the Detroit Police Benefit and Protective Association and the Detroit Firemen’s Benevolent Fund. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29. $10-$15 to register, $5 suggested donation for spectators. 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit. (586) 219-0995 or AmericanConeyIsland.com.

Make Food Not Waste – A Community Feast at Eastern Market: Sample food by local chefs who used ingredients that would otherwise be thrown away. The event include a culinary competition among local students and information on how to prevent food waste. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. RSVP via Eventbrite.com.

Great American Lobster Fest at Hart Plaza: A variety of food vendors will serve lobster in all forms, from bisque to lobster rolls. There will be other seafood and standard land grub, plus live music and family-friendly activities. 5-10 p.m. Fri. and noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free general admission. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. americanlobsterfest.com.

VegMichigan in Riley Park: Family-friendly and free, this event celebrates plant-based, vegan cuisine with food trucks, vendors, music and other entertainment. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 33113 Grand River, Farmington. vegmichigan.org.

Apple Fest at Virtue Cider Farm: This fall kickoff event has cider house tours, harvest games, live music, ax-throwing, an Apple Queen pageant and more family-friendly fun. The craft cidery has teamed up with Chicago’s Lillie’s Q to create a barbecue sauce using their cider, which is made with Michigan apples. They will debut the new product with a pig roast at Apple Fest. Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 2170 62nd, Fennville. virtuecider.com.

Paolo Scavino Barolo wine dinner at Cafe Cortina: A multi-course, seasonal dinner paired with wines from Italian wine maker Paolo Scavino. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $165 per person, including tax and gratuity. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

Dining and food news

The Morrie Birmingham is now open: A second location for roadhouse-style restaurant the Morrie has debuted at 260 N. Old Woodward in Birmingham. The original is in Royal Oak. Both have menus created by chef Derik Watson and the new, nearly 8,000-square-foot location serves pizza and has a build-your-own salad bar.

MGM Grand celebrates 20 years with discount: The Palette Dining Studio inside the MGM Grand Detroit will cut a deal for diners in celebration of the casino’s 20th anniversary (it opened July 1999 in its original location). Get an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch or dinner for $19.99 on Fridays (regular price is $23-$36). The buffet is known for grilled meats, salads, soups, a Mongolian grill, seafood, eye-catching desserts and more. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com.

Buddy’s headed to K-Zoo area: A new Buddy’s Pizza restaurant is planned for 2020 in the Kalamazoo area in Portage, Michigan. The longstanding Detroit pizza chain will open in a 7,700-square-foot space some time next year. This will be the second west Michigan restaurant; a Grand Rapids location opened earlier this year.

Melody Baetens

