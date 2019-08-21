ON SALE FRIDAY

King Diamond with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 14, $29.50-$75

Ganja White Night, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 22, $45

Summer Walker, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 27, $39.50-$70

Sara Evans, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Dec. 20, $39.50-$59.50

ON SALE NOW

Steely Dan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 29

Phantogram with Bob Moses, Fillmore Detroit, Aug. 29

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns featuring Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and more, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Aug. 30

MC50, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Aug. 30

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Magic Stick, Aug. 30

Scarlxrd, Shelter, Aug. 30

Ted Nugent, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 31

Meek Mill and Future, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

Lenny Kravitz, Fox Theatre, Sept. 5

Kid Rock, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 6-7 and 13-14

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly with the Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 6

Dominic Fike, Shelter, Sept. 6

Jonas Brothers, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 7

Reba McEntire, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 7

Live and Bush, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 8

ZZ Top, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 8

Grace VanderWaal, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 9

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 10

Welcome to Night Vale, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 10

Kalimba, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 12

Morrissey, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 13

Adam Ant, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 13

B-52s with OMD and Berlin, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Sept. 14

NF, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 14

Ron White, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 14

Russell Peters, Fox Theatre, Sept. 14

The Get Up Kids, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 15

Patti Smith with Zachariah Malachi and the Hillbilly Executives, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 16-17

Ride, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 16

Babymetal, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 18

Rascal Flatts with Jimmie Allen, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Dweezil Zappa, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

Norm MacDonald, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 20

J Balvin, Fox Theatre, Sept. 20

Marc Maron, Masonic Temple, Sept. 21

“Live, Lit, Laughter Comedy Jam” with Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, Benji Brown and hosted by Rickey Smiley, Fox Theatre, Sept. 21

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Hitsville Honors as part of Motown 60 with Temptations, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Ne-Yo, KEM, Big Sean and more, Orchestra Hall at the Max, Sept. 22

Tycho, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23

Corrosion of Conformity, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 23

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 25

Gordon Lightfoot, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 25

Bruce Campbell, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” City Theatre, Sept. 26-Nov. 2

Rival Sons and Stone Temple Pilots, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 27

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Caesars Windsor, Sept. 27

Eric Andre, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 27

Streetlight Manifesto, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Com Truise, Shelter, Sept. 27

Jason Aldean, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28-29

Avril Lavigne, Fox Theatre, Sept. 28

Judah & the Lion, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Sept. 28

Post Malone, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 29

Carol Burnett, Detroit Opera House, Sept. 29

Broadway’s “A Night with Janis Joplin,” Fox Theatre, Sept. 29

Grayscale, Shelter, Sept. 29

107.5 Summer Jamz 22 with Chris Brown and more, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 30

Badflower, Shelter, Sept. 30

Phil Collins, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

“Come From Away,” Fisher Theatre, Oct. 1-14

The Faim and Stand Atlantic, Shelter, Oct. 1

Sum 41, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 2

Bombay Bicycle Club, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 2

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Michigan Theater, Oct. 3

Stereolab, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 3

Wage War, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 4

Senses Fail, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 4

Black Keys with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Sara Bareilles, Fox Theatre, Oct. 5

Skillet and Alter Bridge, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Kevin James, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 6

Face to Face and Lagwagon, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Common, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 7 (rescheduled from Aug. 8)

“Rent 20th Anniversary,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 11-12

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Theo Von, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Little Feat, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

Talib Kweli, Blind Pig, Oct. 12

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 13

Rick Ross, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 13

Deep Purple, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15

The Head and the Heart, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Michigan Theater, Oct. 15

Incubus, Fox Theatre, Oct. 16

AJR, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 16

“Disney On Ice Dreams Big,” Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 17-20

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 17

Deadmau5, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 18

George Lopez, Fox Theatre, Oct. 18

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Joe, Fox Theatre, Oct. 19

Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s” Gala, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 19

The Wonder Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Ruston Kelly, Shelter, Oct. 20

Matt and Kim, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 21

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 22

Jidenna, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 22

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23

Melanie Martinez, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 23

Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Daughtry, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 24

Luke Bryan, Ford Field, Oct. 25

Joe Rogan, Fox Theatre, Oct. 25

Jazz’n the Music Hall with Incognito featuring Maysa and Marion Meadows, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 25

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, Fox Theatre, Oct. 26

The O’Jays and the Isley Brothers, Fox Theatre, Oct. 27

Big K.R.I.T., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

mxmtoonCQ, Shelter, Oct. 27

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Fox Theatre, Oct. 30

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Chance the Rapper, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 1

Ryan Bingham, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 1

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Temples, Shelter, Nov. 2

“Baby Shark Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 3

Big Freedia, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

X Ambassadors, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Ghostemane with 3Teeth, Horus the Astroneer and Parv0, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

“Little Black Dress,” City Theatre, Nov. 7-10

Aaron Watson, Shelter, Nov. 7

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 8

Conan Gray, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 8

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 9

The Neighbourhood, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

World of Dance, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 13

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 13

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

Alec Baldwin “A Hilarious Uncensored Conversation,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 14

Clario, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

“The Price is Right Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 15

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Fox Theatre, Nov. 17

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 20-23

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Michigan Theater, Nov. 20

City and Colour, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 20

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Chon and Between the Buried and Me, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 22

Collie Buddz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 22

Aaron Lewis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 23

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 23

Ice Nine Kills, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 26

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 27

“The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 29-30

Helmet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

Guided By Voices, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

Greyson Chance, Shelter, Nov. 30

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 1

Issues, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Tyler Childers with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

Steel Panther, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

Brian Regan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 13

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 13-15

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 21

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

“The SpongeBob Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 26-Jan. 5

The Lumineers, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 7

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 8

“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23

“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4

“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12

