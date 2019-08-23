Detroit Hydrofest on the Detroit River: Action-packed hyrdroplane racing returns to the Detroit River this weekend with runs on the 1.25 mile course every 15 minutes. Opening ceremonies start at 11:50 a.m. both Sat. and Sun. Tickets start at $10 for general admission. 100 Marquette, Detroit. detroitboatraces.com.

Step back in time and experience knights, pirates, fairies and thrilling shows at the Michigan Renaissance Festival. (Photo: Michigan Renaissance Festival)

Michigan Renaissance Festival: Lords, ladies, fairies, unicorns, elves and those who just love people-watching will congregate in Holly for the next few weekends for the return of the Michigan Renaissance Festival. The annual outdoor fantasy fair is known for its themed weekends. This weekend's shtick is the Highland Fling with games, a Celtic village, a Scottish pipe band and a "men in kilts" competition. Sat.-Sun. General admission is $23.95 at the gate for adults, but cost varies depending on age and discounts offered. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly. (248) 634-5552 or michrenfest.com.

End-of-Summer Silent Disco at Beacon Park: Dance the night away at Beacon Park this Saturday night with DJ Nass, DJ Kid McFly and DJ Luciano. "Silent disco" means the music is played through headphones only — it's fun to dance to or just watch others. Saturday is also the park's weekly night market featuring small businesses, food trucks and cocktails. 7 p.m.-midnight Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250 or downtowndetroitparks.com.

Melody Baetens

