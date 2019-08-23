Big 3: Top events in Metro Detroit Saturday and Sunday
Detroit Hydrofest on the Detroit River: Action-packed hyrdroplane racing returns to the Detroit River this weekend with runs on the 1.25 mile course every 15 minutes. Opening ceremonies start at 11:50 a.m. both Sat. and Sun. Tickets start at $10 for general admission. 100 Marquette, Detroit. detroitboatraces.com.
Michigan Renaissance Festival: Lords, ladies, fairies, unicorns, elves and those who just love people-watching will congregate in Holly for the next few weekends for the return of the Michigan Renaissance Festival. The annual outdoor fantasy fair is known for its themed weekends. This weekend's shtick is the Highland Fling with games, a Celtic village, a Scottish pipe band and a "men in kilts" competition. Sat.-Sun. General admission is $23.95 at the gate for adults, but cost varies depending on age and discounts offered. 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly. (248) 634-5552 or michrenfest.com.
End-of-Summer Silent Disco at Beacon Park: Dance the night away at Beacon Park this Saturday night with DJ Nass, DJ Kid McFly and DJ Luciano. "Silent disco" means the music is played through headphones only — it's fun to dance to or just watch others. Saturday is also the park's weekly night market featuring small businesses, food trucks and cocktails. 7 p.m.-midnight Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250 or downtowndetroitparks.com.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.