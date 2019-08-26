Big Sean delivered his new single "Bezerk" while Lizzo nearly stole the show with "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell"

Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards were not without their Detroit moments.

A$AP Ferg, left, and Big Sean perform during Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: MTV)

Big Sean took center stage on the awards show telecast to perform his new single "Bezerk" alongside Harlem rapper A$AP Ferg. The song, which finds Sean and Ferg trading lines over a frenetic beat, debuted online earlier in the day.

Sean and Ferg performed the song late in Monday's show, while dancers behind them had the words "Detroit 2 Harlem" airbrushed onto their backs.

Watch the performance here:

Earlier in the show, Detroit-born Lizzo delivered a showstopping performance of "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell," performed in front of a gigantic inflatable posterior.

Lizzo was up for the night's Best New Artist award, but lost to Billie Eilish.

Watch Lizzo's performance here:

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and the duo of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were among the evening's big winners. The show was broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the first time the show has ever taken place in the Garden State.

