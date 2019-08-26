Earlier this summer local vocal ensemble the Detroit Youth Choir appeared on the reality and entertainment TV competition "America's Got Talent."

Detroit Youth Choir (Photo: NBC)

They earned the "golden buzzer" from the show's host, actor Terry Crews, which allowed them to move to the next round. Crews, a Flint native, helped get them this far, but this week, it's up the viewing audience to vote for them.

The group, which is made up of Detroit children ages 8-18, will perform live on the final round of quarter finals airing 8 p.m. Tuesday on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). Audience votes will determine which acts go onto the next round.

Fans can vote through 7 a.m. Wednesday by downloading the AGT Official App or by visiting nbc.com/AGTVote and creating a profile.

Local NBC affiliate WDIV released a statement Monday urging local media to spread the word about the Detroit Youth Choir's appearance:

"The whole country will experience the spirit of Detroit Tuesday night, and we are excited. The Detroit Youth Choir is performing on the live quarter finals of “America’s Got Talent,” and we are putting the weight of the station behind motivating our viewers and ALL of Metro Detroit to vote for these local student singers."

Watch: 'America's Got Talent' host Terry Crews awards Detroit Youth Choir the golden buzzer

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/08/26/vote-detroit-youth-choir-americas-got-talent/2125398001/