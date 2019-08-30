On Wednesday, soul and R&B legend Jackie Wilson, aka “Mr. Excitement,” will finally get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jackie Wilson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo: Detroit News archives)

Born in Detroit in 1934, Wilson got his start with the Ever-Ready Gospel Singers, before joining Billy Ward and His Dominoes. He launched his solo career in 1957 with the single, “Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want to Meet),” written by Berry Gordy Jr. and Billy Davis. From 1958-1970, Wilson racked up two dozen Top 40 singles.

The singer with the astonishing upper range died in 1984 at the age of 49. Nine years earlier in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Wilson suffered a heart attack while performing “Lonely Teardrops” and collapsed on stage. Thereafter, he slipped in and out of a coma, and remained an invalid the rest of his life.

The star dedication will take place at 7057 Hollywood Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. Detroit time, and will be live-streamed at walkoffame.com. Guest speakers will include Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

