Detroit-born performer leads this week's Hot 100 list with her first chart-topper

"Truth Hurts," sure, but it can feel pretty good, too.

Lizzo, the Detroit-born rapper, singer and flautist, earns her first No. 1 single on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart with her sing-songy empowerment anthem "Truth Hurts." The song jumps from No. 3 to No. 1 on this week's chart, dethroning last week's No. 1, "Señorita," by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The song's surge can be attributed, at least partially, to Lizzo's performance on last week's MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell."

"Truth Hurts" was originally released two years ago but gained renewed attention when it was included on Lizzo's third album, "Cuz I Love You," earlier this year.

The song's opening line, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch," has been appropriated online by everyone from Better Made potato chips to Hillary Clinton.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, lived in Grosse Pointe until she was about 10 years old, when her family relocated to Houston. She now calls Minneapolis her home (hence the Minnesota Vikings reference in "Truth Hurts").

Lizzo performed at last month's Mo Pop festival along the Detroit riverfront and gave plenty of shout-outs to her hometown.

Following Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' record-breaking 19-week run at the top of the Hot 100, "Truth Hurts" is the third new song to top the Hot 100 in three weeks. Prior to "Señorita's" brief stint at the top, Billie Eilish held the top spot for one week with "Bad Guy."

Lizzo is the first Detroit artist to lead the Hot 100 since Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster" spent four weeks at No. 1 in December 2013 and January 2014.

