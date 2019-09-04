Ella Mae's Place is opening in southwest Detroit. (Photo: Motor City Match)

Dining calendar

Grand Opening at Woodhaven Buddy’s Pizza: The latest Buddy’s Pizza location is Downriver in Woodhaven. The first 100 customers to arrive on opening day, Thursday, will get coupons for one free pizza per month for one year. Military veterans who dine in Thurs.-Sun. get a free, four-square pizza. 21611 Allen, Woodhaven. buddyspizza.com.

Yalla Eat! Culinary Walking Tours in Dearborn: Organized by the Arab American National Museum, these informative and food-filled walking tours give a peek into Dearborn’s culinary landscape. Tours are either of Warren or Michigan avenues, and run 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 21. Tickets are $45 or $35 for museum members. Visit arabamericanmuseum.org/yallaeat.

Make Food Not Waste – A Community Feast at Eastern Market: Sample food by local chefs who used ingredients that would otherwise be thrown away. The event include a culinary competition among local students and information on how to prevent food waste. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Shed 5, 2934 Russell, Detroit. RSVP via Eventbrite.com.

Taste of Southfield at Shriners Silver Garden Events Center: Sample food from more than 20 restaurants at this annual event which also has a contest for best soul food dish, a marketplace with local vendors, DJ, and a live stream of the Motor City Woman Studios podcast. 5-8 p.m. Tues. $25-$45. southfieldchamber.com/TOS.

Wine Tastings at Papa Joe’s: Every Tuesday the Rochester store will host a social and entertaining wine tasting featuring five to six wines and light food pairings. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $15-$20. 6900 N. Rochester, Rochester. papajoesmarket.com/events.

Tour de Fork at Eastern Market: Sample food from a variety of area restaurants while helping raise funds for the Children’s Center, a local nonprofit serving children and families in need. The event also has a bar, a DJ, lawn games and a raffle. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12. $55, $60 at the door, $150 VIP. Shed 3, 1445 Adelaide, Detroit. (313) 262-1085 or www.thechildrenscenter.com/tourdefork.

Cityfest at the Whitney: For the second year, historic mansion restaurant the Whitney will host 10 days of “spirited dining” with special events Sept. 13-23. These include a New England Lobster Fest on Sept. 14, a paranormal dinner Sept. 15 and a Cityfest Legacy Dinner honoring 100-year-old restaurant critic Danny Raskin of the Jewish News. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. For details and tickets, visit thewhitney.com or call (313) 832-5700.

Great American Lobster Fest at Hart Plaza: A variety of food vendors will serve lobster in all forms, from bisque to lobster rolls. There will be other seafood and standard land grub, plus live music and family-friendly activities. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 13 and noon-10 p.m. Sept. 14-15. Free general admission. Jefferson at Woodward, Detroit. americanlobsterfest.com.

Grand Opening at Smoothie King: The Allen Park Smoothie King is set to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and giveaways, incluiding a chance for customers to win free smoothies for a year. This is the fourth location in lower Michigan to open. 10 a.m. Sept. 14. 3169 Fairlane, Allen Park. smoothieking.com.

VegMichigan in Riley Park: Family-friendly and free, this event celebrates plant-based, vegan cuisine with food trucks, vendors, music and other entertainment. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 33113 Grand River, Farmington. vegmichigan.org.

Vegan farm-to-table dinner at Paesano: This four-course vegan and gluten-free menu from Paesano’s chefs will be paired with beverages chosen by in-house wine director Alan Collins. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $55 plus tax and gratuity. 3411 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor. Reserve in advance: (734) 971-0484 or paesanosannarbor.com.

Gourmet Wild Game Dinner and Auction at Meadow Brook Hall: Executive chef Patrick Gazzarato will serve a four-course meal featuring an entree of Michigan whitetail deer medallion with caramelized onion demi-glace and pretzel-crusted lake trout. A fundraiser for the venue, the 14th annual event also has live and silent auctions, a chance to win a gun and self-guided tours of the hall. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 19. $150 and up. 350 Estate, Rochester. (248) 364-6200 or meadowbrookhall.org.

Apple Fest at Virtue Cider Farm: This fall kickoff event has cider house tours, harvest games, live music, ax-throwing, an Apple Queen pageant and more family-friendly fun. The craft cidery has teamed up with Chicago’s Lillie’s Q to create a barbecue sauce using their cider, which is made with Michigan apples. They will debut the new product with a pig roast at Apple Fest. Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 2170 62nd, Fennville. virtuecider.com.

Grand Opening Brunch at Pink FlaminGo To Go: This grand opening brunch party will celebrate the debut of Pink FlaminGo To Go carryout restaurant from Guerrilla Food. A $20 ticket gets you a healthy brunch buffet and other fun. Party is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Restaurant is opening for business starting at 3 p.m. 17740 Woodward, Detroit. guerrillafooddetroit.com.

Paolo Scavino Barolo wine dinner at Cafe Cortina: A multicourse, seasonal dinner paired with wines from Italian wine maker Paolo Scavino. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $165 per person, including tax and gratuity. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033 or (917) 770-3589.

Dining and food news

Ella Mae’s opens in Detroit: A new carryout restaurant in Detroit opened this week with the help of a Motor City Match grant. Ella Mae’s Place in southwest Detroit, owned by Detroit native Elisha Harrington, will serve fried chicken, burgers, ice cream and more. She plans to hire 10 Detroit residents this year, and eventually expand to include a food truck. Find Ella Mae’s Place at 2251 S. Fort in Detroit.

Aloha Poke Co. plans to expand to Detroit: Chicago-based Aloha Poke Co. announced plans to expand and focus on franchise growth in Metro Detroit. The health-conscious chain has 18 locations in other states, and is seeking qualified franchise owners. Interested parties can visit alohapokefranchising.com.

Free lasagne at Carrabba’s: Through Sunday, any dine-in guests who order one of Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s four signature dishes can take home a carryout order of lasagne for free. The signature dishes include wood-grilled chicken Bryan, chicken Marsala, pollo Rosa Maria or the chicken trio with all three. No coupon necessary. Visit carrabbas.com/locations to find the nearest restaurant.

