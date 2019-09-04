One of the Fab Five is headed to Rochester Hills next month, but not for a makeover with his "Queer Eye" cast mates.

Karamo Brown will speak at Oakland University Oct. 9 at a free event hosted by the school's Student Life Lecture Board, according to the group's Facebook page. Tickets to "An Evening With Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown" are of no cost, but they must be obtained in person at the university.

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown will speak at Oakland University Oct. 9. (Photo: Facebook)

The free tickets are available starting at 9 a.m. Monday at the ticket window at the Office for Student Involvement window in the basement of Oakland Center. The event is open to students and non-students.

The Oakland Center is at 312 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester. The window is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Tues. and Thurs.-Fri. and 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wed.

Brown is the co-star of the hit Netflix series "Queer Eye," which is a reboot of the Bravo series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The uplifting makeover show featuring Brown and four others has been renewed for a fifth season. Brown is the culture and lifestyle expert on "Queer Eye" and helps the subjects with relationship issues and achieving their goals.

Brown is also on the 28th season of "Dancing with the Stars," which debuts Sept. 16 on ABC.

Another "Queer Eye" cast member, Jonathan Van Ness — his area of expertise on the show is grooming — is in Detroit Nov. 7 performing two comedy shows at the Fillmore Detroit. Tickets start at $45 on Ticketmaster.com.

