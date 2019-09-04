A scene from the 2015 St. Joseph Oktoberfest activities. (Photo: Teresa Chisholm)

It's September, which means Oktoberfest events are headed our way.

Grab a beer stein and your favorite chicken hat and celebrate with German-inspired food and drink at a variety of parties around town.

Batch Brewing Company: This Corktown beer-maker becomes "Batch Brauerei" for the weekend for this German celebration. Buy an all-inclusive ticket for $40 and get guaranteed seating, half a chicken and fixings, a one liter beer stein and your first fill. Wear dirndl (the Oktoberfest-style dress or apron) or lederhosen and get $1 off all your beers. 6 p.m.-midnight Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-midnight Sept. 14 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 15. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008.

Barktoberfest: This pup-centric event also has craft beer, food, vendors with pet products and live bands. 11 a.m. Sept. 14-15. Admission is a $5 donation to Detroit Dog Rescue. Memorial Park, 13 Mile and Woodward, Royal Oak. facebook.com/BarktoberfestRO.

Dakota Inn Rathskeller: Ground zero for all things German in Metro Detroit, the Dakota kicks off its weekend Oktoberfest celebrations and sing-alongs on Sept. 20. The events run Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2 and feature live music, German beer and cuisine. Making reservations in advance for dinner is highly recommended. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Sept. 20-Nov. 2. $3 admission. 17324 John R, Detroit. (313) 867-9722.

Frankenmuth: Just outside of Metro Detroit, Frankenmuth is the go-to for celebrating German heritage all year around. Their annual Oktoberfest celebration has loads of bands including the Bratwurst Boys, Sorgenbrecher and Schuhplattlers. Another highlight are the wiener dog races at noon Sept. 21. 3-10 p.m. Sept. 19, noon-midnight Sept. 20-21 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 22. $10 per day, kids 15 and younger free. Admission is free for everyone Sunday. frankenmuthfestivals.com.

The Belt: The Skip cocktail lounge teams up with Batch Brewing in Corktown for their alleyway Oktoberfest celebration. They'll get kegs of German beer, and have hired Moose & The Sharks to perform live. The event is dog-friendly 2-4 p.m. and a portion of proceeds will benefit the D.A.W.G. no-kill shelter. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 21. $20. Alley between Broadway and Library, and Gratiot and Grand River, Detroit. facebook.com/TheSkipDetroit.

St. Joseph Oratory: The grounds of this Detroit church will host a stein-holding contest, a kids area, vendors, live music, dancing, food and drink. Inside the church there are live musical ensembles and tours of the building. 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Free. 1828 Jay, Detroit. St.JosephOratory.org.

Frame Hazel Park: Not a festival, but a sit-down dinner to celebrate the season. German Bierhaus by chef Rebecca LaMalfa is a five course feast starting with house-made sauerkraut pretzel with fermented mustard and ends with apple strudel. In between is herring crudo, beer cheese soup and breaded chicken breast with parsley potatoes, tomato and a cucumber and onion salad. 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $53 per person plus tax and service fee, beverage pairing is extra. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Eastern Market Brewing Co.: All the classic Oktoberfest fun is here: German music, beer, street food and a stein-holding contest. Noon-9 p.m. Oct. 5. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. (313) 502-5165.

