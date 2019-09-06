Fresh the Clownsss at UniverSoul Circus. (Photo: UniverSoul Circus)

1. UniverSoul Circus at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: The big top returns to town with the annual visit from the UniverSoul Circus with clowns, acrobats, daredevils, dancers and other performers, all dressed to dazzle. Noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 12:30 p.m., 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. (through Sept. 29). $22 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292.

2. Dally in the Alley in Midtown: This independent outdoor street fair has been running in the Cass Corridor area for decades. Expect local music of all kinds, vendors, beer and food from local businesses like the Majestic, Union Street, People's Pierogi Collective, Nosh Pit and more. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Free. Between Forest and Hancock and Second and Third, Detroit. dallyinthealley.com.

3. Jonas Brothers at Little Caesars Arena: Pop princes the Jonas Brothers bring their "Happiness Begins" tour to town this weekend with opening acts singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha and singer Jordan McGraw, who is the son of Dr. Phil. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $85 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

The Jonas Brothers (Photo: Peggy Sirota)

Melody Baetens

