METRO BOAT SHOW

The water levels have been closely monitored and the show, produced by the Michigan Boating Industries Association (MBA), will go on and is expected to be larger than previous years. Hours are noon-7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri.; 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat.; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $10 adults, free for children 12 and younger with an adult. Lake St. Clair Metro Park. metroboatshow.net.

JEFFREY OSBORNE

at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

Singer Jeffrey Osborne, who hasn’t performed in Detroit in more than a year, will be in town this weekend. In his early teens, Osborne joined the R&B group L.T.D. as the drummer and later became its lead singer. His self-titled debut album was released in 1982. He later co-wrote the Whitney Houston single “All at Once,” and that same year collaborated on the song “We Are the World” for the USA for Africa campaign. During his career, Osborne has produced five albums that went either gold or platinum. 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $99.99. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (866) 752-9622 or motorcitycasino.com.

RON WHITE

at the Fillmore Detroit

The classic storyteller, also known as Ron “Tater Salad” White, shares stories from life as a child to his now everyday life. White started his career in the late ’80s as an opening act for well-known comedians Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy, among others. 7 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $80. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

Massive Attack, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $27.89. Masonic Temple, 500 Temple, Detroit. themasonic.com.

Twin Peaks with Slow Pulp, and Dehd, doors open at 7 p.m. Thurs. $20 advance, $22 at the door. All ages welcome. Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward, Detroit. majesticdetroit.com.

Ronnie Baker Brooks, Magic Bag. 7 p.m. Thurs. $22. 4120 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

UniverSoul Circus performs Thursday through Sept. 29 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit. (Photo: Boon Vong , Universoul Circus )

THURS-SEPT. 29

UniverSoul Circus, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sept. 29, 2019. (various days, times). Tickets start at $20. Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (formerly Chene Park), 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292, thearetha.com, universoulcircus.com or ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY

Morrissey with Interpol, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $35 (lawn). Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

NF — Nate Feuerstein, 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $29.50. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

Adam Ant: Friend or Foe, doors open at 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets $35-$65. All ages welcome. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980..

The Aquabats and more, doors open at 7 p.m. Fri. $25 advance, $28 at the door. Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward, Detroit. majesticdetroit.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kid Rock, Fri.-Sat. Tickets start at $39. DTE Energy Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger, Village of Clarkston. (248) 377-0100.

SATURDAY

B-52s with OMD and Berlin, 7 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $55. Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, 3554 Walton, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-0100.

SUNDAY

Leela James, 7:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $21. Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

MONDAY

Ride, doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

MONDAY

Patti Smith with Zachariah Malachi and the Hillbilly Executives, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mon. $45-$89.50. All ages welcome. Royal Oak Music Theatre.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY

Kern Brantley Fridays, 9 p.m. every Friday. $10. Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, 350 Madison, Detroit. jazzcafe@musichall.org.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Strange Beautiful Music 12 — DSO. New Music Detroit presents its 12th annual marathon music festival at three locations. 6 p.m.-midnight Thurs. (Trinosophes, 1464 Gratiot, Detroit), 7-10 p.m. Fri. (Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward, Detroit) and 5-11 p.m. Sat. (The Cube, 3711 Woodward, Detroit). $10-$20 general ($85, 3-day, VIP). dso.org.

FRIDAY

Curtiss Boone’s Gospel Variety Show, The Aretha Cafe Choir, featuring Pastor Walter Steen, Akita Steen, Cindy Moore, and Duane Parham. 7 p.m. $15-$25. Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, 350 Madison, Detroit. jazzcafe@musichall.org.

SUNDAY

John McEuen & the String Wizards, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $25. All ages welcome. The Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818 or theark.org.

Rod Morgenstein, the third installation of Detroit Drummer’s Day hosts this acclaimed musician for a drum clinic. 1-6 p.m. Sun. $20 advance, $25 at-the-door. All ages welcome. Token Lounge, 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Matt Bergman. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10-$16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Bryan McCree. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. Comedian Shane Mauss (Comedy Central), 7:30 p.m. Tues. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) $20. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 South Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Grant Lyon. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $12-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl.” This exhibit features more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for ArtMembers and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY and SATURDAY-SUNDAY

“100-Year History of the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit.” Learn about the rich history of the organization, the many people it has served and the different cultures that make up the region. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Free admission to the exhibit and museum. Parking is $9 at all times. (Exhibit runs through Oct. 6, 2019.) Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-1805 or detroithistorical.org.

WEDNESDAY

“Genealogy & Racial Healing.” This project is geared toward informing and changing hearts, minds and the deeply held, often unconscious, biases that are frequently at the core of structural racism. 5-7 p.m. Registration is free, but required. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (lower level classrooms), 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5872, or to register, visit thewright.org.

FESTIVALS, FAIRS

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Textile Takeover. This outdoor family-friendly craft fair will feature more than 50 artists and makers at its second annual event. Workshops will include block-printing on fabric, dyeing with local plants, introduction to weaving, fresh leaf indigo, macrame, fabric painting, beginner knitting and more. Pre-registration is required at mutualadoration.com/collections/workshops-at-post. Seating is limited. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Free. 14500 Kercheval, one block east of Chalmers, Detroit. postdetroit.com.

Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair. About 150 artists will be featured as they represent a diverse array of art mediums, including ceramics, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture, drawing, printmaking and more. There will also be free hands-on art activities with finished items to take home. The fair will benefit runaway homeless youth. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Shaine Park, downtown Birmingham.

SUNDAY

VegMichigan. This family-friendly event let’s you choose from over 30 restaurants, specialty food vendors and food trucks, serving up vegan food. Learn about the benefits of eating a plant-based diet. Also, enjoy songs performed by the band Sinjon Smith on the concert lawn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission and parking. Riley Park, 33113 Grand River, Farmington. vegmichigan.org.

ETC.

THURSDAY

Meet Braylon Edwards. The Michigan Wolverines legend will be signing copies of his just released book, “Braylon Edwards: Doing It May Way: My Outspoken Life as a Michigan Wolverine, NFL Receiver, and Beyond” (Triumph Books). Nicola’s Books, 2513 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 662-0600.

FRIDAY

World Premiere of “Cleopatra.” This original play, which uses the history of Cleopatra, combined with music, choreography, bold design and spoken word, will be presented by A Host of People at a newly renovated theater. It illustrates how women, POC, and LGBTQIA+individuals in positions of power risk losing control of their images. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sept. 24, 2019. $5-$20. Andy Art Center, 3000 Fenkell, Detroit. ahostofpeople.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Detroit Actor’s Theatre Company, Shadow Cast. Movie starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Free. Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250 or dtebeaconpark.com.

Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo. Hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, kittens will be available for immediate adoption to loving homes. The Detroit Zoological Society and Michigan Humane Society, in collaboration with more than 20 local animal welfare organizations, will co-host this event, presented by Purina. Noon-6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

SATURDAY

Caribbean Parade and Festival. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. Lathrup Village City Hall, 27400 Southfield, Lathrup Village.

Touch-a-Truck. The Allen Park Downtown Development Authority invites kids of all ages to climb into the driver’s seat of real trucks and vehicles. Trucks of all makes and sizes are registered to attend, including a fire truck, a DTE line truck, an excavator, a 48-foot trailer, and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. (There will be a siren-free hour 11 a.m.-noon for children who might find the horns overwhelming.) 6546 Allen, Downtown Allen Park. (313) 928-0940.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Barktoberfest. A celebration where dogs are invited to participate in fun activities throughout the weekend. Hosted by the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce and 360 Event Productions, this event is centered around craft beer and music and will feature pet-related shopping and contests. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Sun. Memorial Park, 13 Mile and Woodward.

SUNDAY

A Salute to “Hair Wars Around the World.” UniverSoul Circus presents hair entertainers. 6:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $21.50. Aretha Franklin Amphitheater (formerly Chene Park), 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292 or thearetha.com.

