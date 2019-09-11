ON SALE FRIDAY

Fantasia with Robin Thicke, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10, $48.50

Fantasia will perform with Robin Thicke Nov. 10 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 13, $40 and up

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17, $29.50-$115

Ski Mask the Slump God, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 27, $32.50-$55

The Marcus King Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12, $25

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28 (two shows), $49.50 and up

Saved by the 90s – Party Like It’s 1999, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 31, $13

Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” Fox Theatre, March 6-8, $24 and up

Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 7, $22.50

ON SALE SEPT. 20

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Comerica Park, Aug. 19, $29.50 and up

ON SALE NOW

Rascal Flatts with Jimmie Allen, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Dweezil Zappa, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 20

Vic Dibitetto, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 20

Norm MacDonald, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 20

J Balvin, Fox Theatre, Sept. 20

Marc Maron, Masonic Temple, Sept. 21

“Live, Lit, Laughter Comedy Jam” with Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Karlous Miller, Benji Brown and hosted by Rickey Smiley, Fox Theatre, Sept. 21

West Coast Jazz Jam, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Hitsville Honors as part of Motown 60 with Temptations, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Ne-Yo, KEM, Big Sean and more, Orchestra Hall at the Max, Sept. 22

Tycho, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 23

Corrosion of Conformity, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Sept. 23

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 25

Gordon Lightfoot, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 25

Bruce Campbell, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 26

DL Hughley, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Sept. 26

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” City Theatre, Sept. 26-Nov. 2

Rival Sons and Stone Temple Pilots, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sept. 27

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Caesars Windsor, Sept. 27

Eric Andre, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 27

Streetlight Manifesto, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Sept. 27

Com Truise, Shelter, Sept. 27

Jason Aldean, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 28-29

Avril Lavigne, Fox Theatre, Sept. 28

Judah & the Lion, Fillmore Detroit, Sept. 28

Witt Lowry, Shelter, Sept. 28

Post Malone, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 29

Carol Burnett, Detroit Opera House, Sept. 29

Broadway’s “A Night with Janis Joplin,” Fox Theatre, Sept. 29

Grayscale, Shelter, Sept. 29

107.5 Summer Jamz 22 with Chris Brown and more, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 30

Badflower, Shelter, Sept. 30

Phil Collins, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 1

“Come From Away,” Fisher Theatre, Oct. 1-14

The Faim and Stand Atlantic, Shelter, Oct. 1

Sum 41, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 2

Bombay Bicycle Club, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 2

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Michigan Theater, Oct. 3

Stereolab, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 3

Wage War, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 3

Eva Evola and Michael Amante, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 4

Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 4

Senses Fail, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 4

Black Keys with Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Sara Bareilles, Fox Theatre, Oct. 5

Dionne Warwick, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 6

Skillet and Alter Bridge, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 6

Kevin James, Michigan Theater, Oct. 6

The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 6

Face to Face and Lagwagon, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 6

Common, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 7 (rescheduled from Aug. 8)

“Rent 20th Anniversary,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 11-12

Blue Oyster Cult, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 11

Theo Von, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 11

Little Feat, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 12

Killer Queen with Patrick Myers, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 12

Talib Kweli, Blind Pig, Oct. 12

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Fox Theatre, Oct. 13

Rick Ross, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 13

Jody Watley and Tony Toni Tone, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 13

Deep Purple, Fox Theatre, Oct. 15

The Head and the Heart, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 15

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Michigan Theater, Oct. 15

Incubus, Fox Theatre, Oct. 16

AJR, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 16

“Disney On Ice Dreams Big,” Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 17-20

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 17

Deadmau5, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 18

George Lopez, Fox Theatre, Oct. 18

Andrew Dice Clay, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 18

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly with Joe, Fox Theatre, Oct. 19

Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s” Gala, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 19

The Wonder Years, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 19

Patti LaBelle, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 20

Ruston Kelly, Shelter, Oct. 20

Matt and Kim, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 21

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 22

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq World Tour, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Oct. 22

Jidenna, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 22

Ray LaMontagne with Kacy & Clayton, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23

David Sedaris, Fisher Theatre, Oct. 23

Melanie Martinez, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 23

Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Daughtry, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 24

Andy Grammer at Art Van Furniture’s 60th Anniversary Gala, Art Van Furniture Warren, Oct. 24

Luke Bryan, Ford Field, Oct. 25

Joe Rogan, Fox Theatre, Oct. 25

Jazz’n the Music Hall with Incognito featuring Maysa and Marion Meadows, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 25

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, Fox Theatre, Oct. 26

The O’Jays and the Isley Brothers, Fox Theatre, Oct. 27

Big K.R.I.T., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

mxmtoonCQ, Shelter, Oct. 27

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Fox Theatre, Oct. 30

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Ryan Bingham, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 1

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Temples, Shelter, Nov. 2

“Baby Shark Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 3

Big Freedia, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

X Ambassadors, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 6

Ghostemane with 3Teeth, Horus the Astroneer and Parv0, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Joey “Coco” Diaz, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 7

“Little Black Dress,” City Theatre, Nov. 7-10

Aaron Watson, Shelter, Nov. 7

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 8

Conan Gray, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 8

Eddie Griffin, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 8

Tool, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 9

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 9

The Neighbourhood, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

World of Dance, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 13

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 13

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

Alec Baldwin “A Hilarious Uncensored Conversation,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 14

King Diamond with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 14

Clario, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

“The Price is Right Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 15

Shoreline Mafia, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 16

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Fox Theatre, Nov. 17

“Hello Dolly!,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 19-Dec. 1

Coheed and Cambria, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 19

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 20-23

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Michigan Theater, Nov. 20

City and Colour, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 20

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Ganja White Night, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 22

Chon and Between the Buried and Me, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 22

Collie Buddz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 22

Aaron Lewis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 23

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 23

Anthony Hamilton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 24

Ice Nine Kills, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 26

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 27

Summer Walker, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 27

“The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 29-30

Helmet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

Guided By Voices, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

Greyson Chance, Shelter, Nov. 30

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 1

Issues, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Dru Hill and Color Me Badd, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 5

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Tyler Childers with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

Steel Panther, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

Brian Regan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 13

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 13-15

Will Downing and Friends, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Dec. 15

Sara Evans, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Dec. 20

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 21

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

“The SpongeBob Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 26-Jan. 5

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 27

Mo’Nique, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 23

Badfish, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 5

Chance the Rapper, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 6

The Lumineers, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 7

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 8

Aries Spears and Tommy Davidson, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 13

“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23

Chris Lane, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22

Morris Day & the Time, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 5

“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4

“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12

Concert updates

Chance the Rapper’s Nov. 1 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been rescheduled for Feb. 6. Tickets for the Nov. 1 date will be valid on Feb. 6. Those who need refunds should obtain them at the point of purchase.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

