1. Erebus Haunted Attraction: The spooky season is upon us, and for many that means getting the living daylights scared out of you and your friends at local haunted attractions. One of the biggest and most-awarded is Erebus, a massive, four-story attraction that is so terrifying that there are emergency exits peppered throughout for those who can't take the fear. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Sat. and 6-11 p.m. Sun. and various other dates and times through Nov. 2. $20 and up. 18 S. Perry, Pontiac. (248) 332-7884 or hauntedpontiac.com.

The Black Keys perform Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: AP)

2. The Black Keys at Little Caesars Arena: This Ohio-born rock duo is back after a short hiatus. Their "Let's Rock" tour includes opening acts Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson. The Grammy-winners recently released the track "Lo/Hi," their first new music since their 2014 studio album "Turn Blue." 7 p.m. Sat. $39.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. Donut Fest Detroit at Eastern Market Brewing Company: Sample sweets from a variety of local doughnut-makers, plus coffee and other non-alcoholic drinks. Admission includes one beer from Eastern Market Brewing. 3-5 p.m. Sun. $35, $50 for VIP (1-3 p.m.). 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

