OUR PICKS

Stan Barnes and Friends

at Ford Community and Performing Arts Theater

Stan Barnes, a Farmington Hills firefighter, and his friends will bring a full band and vocals for a blend of jazz, R&B, funk and Motown sounds. The attire is dressy with red and white (fire and ice) as the color theme for those who want to participate. Theme for the evening is “Wholesome Entertainent in a Stress-Free Environment.” 7 p.m. Sat. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) $45, $50. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 943-2350 or dearbornfordcenter.com.

Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big” at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Jeff Kavanaugh)

Disney On Ice Presents “Dream Big”

at Little Caesars Arena.

Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s “Coco” brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Rapunzel takes you on a hair-raising quest to see the floating lights, travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a the retelling of sisterly love that saved a kingdom, and more. 7 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m., 7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m., 3, 7 p.m. Sat., Sun. Tickets start at $15. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com or disneyonice.com.

Motown A-Go-Go

at Bert’s Warehouse Theater and St. Regis Hotel

Back for its third and final year, Motown A-Go-Go is a celebration of Motown and Detroit soul. This year’s event marks the 60th anniversary of Motown. Featured performers include the Elgins, Kim Weston, Chris Clark, the Contours, the Marvelettes, the Velvelettes, the Miracles, the Supremes, the Dynamics, Ronnie Nelson, and others. Wednesday is the only night of events at the St. Regis Hotel (3071 W. Grand Blvd.)., Thurs. (through Oct. 27). Bert’s, 2739 Russell (in the Eastern Market area), Detroit. Tickets available at Berts, People Records, Melodies & Memories, (313) 393-3233 or motownagogo.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, 8 p.m. Thurs., $33-$78 (Canadian). Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside East, Windsor, ON, CA. (800) 991-7777.

Tegan & Sara, Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $45-$69.50. The twin sisters are doing a headline tour in honor of their forthcoming record, “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” All ages welcome. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

FRIDAY

George Lopez, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $44. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Andrew Dice Clay, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $192. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. Ticketmaster.com.

MONDAY

Concert of Colors, 8 p.m. Mon. Free. As part of the 12th annual “New American Dreams” National Immigrant Integration Conference (NIIC 2019), Detroit’s Concert of Colors world music festival will offer performances by a variety of well-known artists. Free. TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center), One Washington, downtown Detroit. (313) 877-8777.

Scotty Sire, 7 p.m. Mon. The YouTube personality and recording artist brings his “What’s Going On Tour,” presented by LiveNation, to Detroit. $23, $40. St. Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY-WEDNESDAY

Willie Nile with Brad Ray at the Magic Bag. 8 p.m. Thurs., $20; Rickie Lee Jones. 7 p.m. Fri. $50; 8 p.m. Sat. “Aahhh Real Monster Mash!” $10; 8 p.m. Sun. Wizard Fest. $15-$20; 7 p.m. Mon. Trashcan Sinatras: One Night, Two Albums 2019. $20-$90; 8 p.m. Wed. Coco Montoya. $22. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

SUNDAY

A Musical Salute to Detroit at Orchestra Hall, presented by Wayne State University’s Department of Music. This concert is dedicated to celebrating the department’s 100th year at WSU. 4-6 p.m. Sun. $10. Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center’s Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, featuring soloists Dr. Dave Wagner and Will Haapaniemi. Charles Greenwell will give a pre-concert talk at 2 p.m. Sun., followed by the concert at 3 p.m. $20 adults, $15 seniors, free for students grades K-12. 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Tickets available at gpsymphony.org, or at-the-door.

THEATER

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

“Ripcord,” presented by the Farmington Players. Odd couple roommates at a retirement home make a bet to win the bed by the window and shenanigans ensue. 8 p.m. Thurs. $16 for everyone. Fri., Sat. $18, $16 seniors 62-plus, students. Farmington Players Barn, 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

“Dracula” by Steven Dietz. Presented by Thistle Rose Academy of Arts, a mobile theater company collaborating with local venues for performances. This intimate performance venue will allow for full audience immersion in the chills and thrills of Dracula. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 3 p.m. Sat. (continues Oct. 25, 26). $20. First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington, Farmington Hills. thistleroseacademy.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“Bell, Book and Candle,” presented by Barefoot Productions. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $17, $19. Civic Center Plaza, 33735 Five Mile, Livonia. (734) 855-4922.

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” comes to the Ringwald. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (through Nov. 2). Also, 5, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, respectively. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, downtown Ferndale. TheRingwald.com.

TUESDAY

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” various dates and times through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $37. City Theatre, 2301 Woodward, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Various times Wed.-Sun. (through Oct. 27.) Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Christine Stedman. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri., Sat. $10, $16; “Laugh Away Sweetest Day” weekend comedy show. Doors open at 8 p.m. Fri. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. $18. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Karen Rontowski. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri.; 10 p.m. Sat. $11-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

FRIDAY

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, features Comedy Night with Ellen Karis, the “Greek Goddess of Comedy.” The New York comedian has performed throughout North America alongside such notable comics as Drew Carey, Jimmy “JJ” Walker and Sebastian Maniscalco. Her style is thought to be similar to that of comedy legends Joan Rivers and Richard Lewis. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $60 at-the-door. 36375 Joy,Westland. ahepadistrict10.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Paul Mecurio. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fri. Showtime is 7:15 p.m.; Doors open 9 p.m. Sat. Showtime is 9:45 p.m. All shows: $20 each. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

MONDAY

ROTFL w/GME, presented by Roland-On Wheels & Good Medicine Entertainment. This comedy dinner theater event will be hosted by Tirrell McCoy with Duane Roland as the chef, and saxophonist Daryl Beebe as special guest. $40 or $75 for two. Free gift with each ticket. 7 p.m. Mon. Noah’s Event Venue, 26100 Northwestern, Southfield. (313) 695-0578 or Goodmedent.com.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

ETC.

FRIDAY

“Army of Darkness,” this is the third and final installment in the “Evil Dead” series of horror comedies. $5. Not recommended for children. Motor City Theatre Organ Society, 17360 Lahser, Detroit. Free supervised parking. (313) 537-2560 or redfordtheatre.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” the story of horn player, bandleader and innovator. See what made Davis a star and what tested the patience of those who loved him. 7, 9:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. $9.50 general, $7.50 seniors, students with I.D, free for DIA members. Runs 115 minutes. Detroit Film Theatre inside the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 John R., Midtown Detroit. dia.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Haunted Weekends, a spooky fun time awaits. Highlights include a three-story haunted barn (suitable for ages 10 and older), zombie paintball, and “Spookyland 3-D Maze.” 7-11 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 6:30-10 p.m. Sun. (now through Oct. 27). Blake’s Big Apple, 71485 North, Armada. (586) 784-9710. For attraction pricing and to purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com.

Zoo Boo, a variety of family-friendly crowd favorites return, including aerialists, mimes, superhero re-enactments, a joking juggler and height-defying stilt walkers. Take a walk through a corn maze, see pumpkin smashers and make friends with haunted creatures while enjoying pumpkin displays. Presented by Beaumont Children’s Hospital. 3-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (through Oct. 27). Advance tickets start at $10 for ages two and older. Free for children two and younger. Pre-sale time slots are 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets for 5:30 p.m. will only be available as walk-up tickets, which closes for entry at 6:30 p.m. Parking is $8. The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. Ten Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717.

THURSDAY

Halloween Ghosts & Goodies, through October, discover treats and tricks, cider and doughnuts, little monsters and big fun for the entire family. Highlights include an enchanted forest, a family-friendly show at the Colwell Opera House, a straw maze, and 20 treat stops throughout the village. $12 (village only), free for those 12 months and younger. The ticket book opens 15 minutes before the Village. Open weekdays. Hours vary, depending on day of week. (Runs through Oct. 31, 2019.) Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 N. Bray, Flint. (800) 648-7275.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/10/16/entertainment-calendar/40330243/