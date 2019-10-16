ON SALE FRIDAY

Baby Smoove, Shelter, Dec. 1, $20

Judah Friedlander, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5, $27

Pop Evil: Acoustic, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8, $20

GRiZMAS, Masonic Temple, Dec. 13-14, $42.50-$85

Morgan Wallen, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 3, $29.50-$59.50

The Heavy, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7, $20

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, Feb. 14, $49.95-$59.95

Mike Epps, Fox Theatre, Feb. 15, $64

Saint Motel, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21, $25

Hayley Kiyoko, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 26, $27.50-$47.50

bbno$, Shelter, March 12, $15

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5, $54

Brent Faiyaz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 30, $25

Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2, ticket prices TBA

ON SALE NOW

“Don Giovanni,” Detroit Opera House, through Oct. 27

Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 24

Daughtry, Caesars Windsor, Oct. 24

Andy Grammer at Art Van Furniture’s 60th Anniversary Gala, Art Van Furniture Warren, Oct. 24

Luke Bryan, Ford Field, Oct. 25

Joe Rogan, Fox Theatre, Oct. 25

Jazz’n the Music Hall with Incognito featuring Maysa and Marion Meadows, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 25

Monster’s Ball 2019, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 25

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 25

Trey Anastasio, Michigan Theater, Oct. 25

Creepy Cheapy, Crofoot Ballroom, Oct. 25-26

The Temptations, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Oct. 25

Jefferson Starship, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 25

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, Fox Theatre, Oct. 26

Blue October, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Oct. 26

Leftover Crack, Magic Stick, Oct. 26

Dead Again, Magic Bag, Oct. 26

The O’Jays and the Isley Brothers, Fox Theatre, Oct. 27

Big K.R.I.T., Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 27

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Fox Theatre, Oct. 30

Twiztid, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 30

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

ICP’s Hallowicked 2019, Russell Industrial Center, Oct. 31

Commissioned with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Mitchell Jones, Keith Staten, Karl Reid, Michael Brooks and Michael Williams, Fox Theatre, Nov. 1

Ryan Bingham, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 1

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Joffrey Ballet, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 2-3

Toro Y Moi, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 2

Temples, Shelter, Nov. 2

“Baby Shark Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 3

Savoy Brown, Magic Bag, Nov. 3

Sleater-Kinney, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Julia Michaels, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 4

Celine Dion, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 5

Big Freedia, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

X Ambassadors, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 6

Ghostemane with 3Teeth, Horus the Astroneer and Parv0, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Joey “Coco” Diaz, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 7

“Little Black Dress,” City Theatre, Nov. 7-10

Aaron Watson, Shelter, Nov. 7

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 8

Conan Gray, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 8

Eddie Griffin, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 8

A$AP Ferg, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 8

“A Christmas Carol,” Meadow Brook Theatre, Nov. 8-Dec. 22

Tool, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 9

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 9

The Neighbourhood, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Fantasia with Robin Thicke, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10

Angela Yee’s Lip Service Live, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 10

K. Michelle, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 12

John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 13

World of Dance, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 13

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 13

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

King Diamond with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 14

Clario, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

“The Price is Right Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 15

Gucci Mane with Young Dolph, LightSkinKeisha and Trina, Fox Theatre, Nov. 16

“Sweeney Todd,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 16-24

Shoreline Mafia, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 16

Pigface with DJ Pleasure Kitten, Crofoot Ballroom, Nov. 16

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Fox Theatre, Nov. 17

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

“Hello Dolly!,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 19-Dec. 1

Coheed and Cambria, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 19

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 20-23

Schoolboy Q, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 20

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Michigan Theater, Nov. 20

City and Colour, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 20

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

The Dirty Nil, Shelter, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Ganja White Night, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 22

Chon and Between the Buried and Me, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 22

Collie Buddz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 22

Aaron Lewis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 23

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 23

Anthony Hamilton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 24

Ice Nine Kills, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 26

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 27

Ski Mask the Slump God, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 27

Summer Walker, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 27

Sponge, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 27

“The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 29-30

Pete Davidson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 29

Helmet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

“The Nutcracker,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 30-Dec. 1

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” City Theatre, Nov. 30

Guided By Voices, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

Greyson Chance, Shelter, Nov. 30

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 1

Issues, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Michael Ray, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 4

Dru Hill and Color Me Badd, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 5

“Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical,” City Theatre, Dec. 5-8

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Tyler Childers with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

Brother Elsey, Shelter, Dec. 6

All-Star Comedy Festival with Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and more, Fox Theatre, Dec. 7

Steel Panther, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

Eric Bellinger, Shelter, Dec. 10

Xavier Omar, Shelter, Dec. 11

The Marcus King Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

Jeezy, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 13

Brian Regan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 13

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 13-15

The Ultimate ’80s Party hosted by Tiffany, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Boys of Fall, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 14

Will Downing and Friends, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Dec. 15

Sara Evans, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Dec. 20

Immature with Ray J, Day 26, B5 and J Holiday, Fox Theatre, Dec. 20

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 21

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

“The SpongeBob Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 26-Jan. 5

Friday Night SmackDown, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 27

The Roots Holiday Tour, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 27

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 27

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28 (two shows)

Rhythm Corps, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 28

Saved by the 90s – Party Like It’s 1999, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 31

Thunderstruck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 17

The Almost, Shelter, Jan. 18

“A Bronx Tale,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 21-Feb. 2

Mo’Nique, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 23

Lettuce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 29

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Thrice, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 1

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 4-9

Badfish, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 5

Chance the Rapper, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 6

“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on the Piano,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6

The Lumineers, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 7

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 8

The Verve Pipe, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 8

Amber Liu, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 11

Aries Spears and Tommy Davidson, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 13

Il Volo, Fox Theatre, Feb. 13

Queensryche, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 13

Tove Lo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18

“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23

Chris Lane, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22

Refused, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

While She Sleeps, Shelter, March 1

Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 3-4

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Fillmore Detroit, March 4

Morris Day & the Time, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 5

Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” Fox Theatre, March 6-8

Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 7

Dermot Kennedy, Fillmore Detroit, March 11

Gaelic Storm, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12

Theo Katzman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 13

Caribou, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 21

Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23

“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27

Brendan Schaub, Fillmore Detroit, March 27

Cody Johnson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 28

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4

“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12

Silverstein, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 9

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, April 11

David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Comerica Park, Aug. 19

Dan + Shay, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19

Alabama, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23, 2020

Concert updates

Chance the Rapper’s Nov. 1 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been rescheduled for Feb. 6. Tickets for the Nov. 1 date will be valid on Feb. 6. Those who need refunds should obtain them at the point of purchase.

Alec Baldwin’s Nov. 14 appearance at the Fox Theatre has been canceled. Refunds available at the point of purchase.

Information

