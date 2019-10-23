OUR PICKS

Daughtry

at Caesars Windsor

The multi-platinum band performs with its lead singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry. The band sold over 10 million copies of its debut rock album, and has charted over 20 No. 1 hits around the world, among them “It’s Not Over,” and “Feels Like Tonight.” The band has performed together for more than a decade and is working on its fifth album. 8 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $28. 377 Riverside East, Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (800) 991-7777.

Andy Grammer

at Art Van Furniture Warren

Daughtry will perform Thursday at Caesars Windsor. (Photo: Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The multi-platinum pop-singer and songwriter performs at Art Van Furniture’s 60th Anniversary Gala. Grammer’s hits include “Good to be Alive,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and “Keep Your Head Up.” The concert will benefit Beaumont Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network. 6 p.m. Thurs. $75 (includes cocktails, cuisine, dessert and dancing). Art Van Furniture, 6500 E. 14 Mile, Warren. artvan.com.

The O’Jays and the Isley Brothers

at the Fox Theatre

The R&B soul artists bring their unique sound to the Fox Theatre. The O’Jays are still touring with the same exciting shows they’ve performed for more than 50 years. Known as “The Sound of Philadelphia,” the group’s first number one and million-seller was titled “Backstabbers.” Formed in the early 1950s in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Isley Brothers made their first hit song with “Shout,” followed by the release of “Twist and Shout,” and “It’s Your Thing.” The later earned them a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance in 1969. 7:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $40. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Motown A-Go-Go. Back for its third and final year, Motown A-Go-Go is a celebration of Motown and Detroit soul. This year’s event marks the 60th anniversary of Motown. Featured performers include the Elgins, Kim Weston, Chris Clark, the Contours, the Marvelettes, the Velvelettes, the Miracles, the Supremes, the Dynamics, Ronnie Nelson, and others. Thurs.-Sun. Bert’s Warehouse Theater, 2739 Russell (in the Eastern Market area), Detroit. Tickets available at Berts, People Records, Melodies & Memories, (313) 393-3233 or motownagogo.com.

FRIDAY

Icognito, Maysa, Marion Meadows, 8 p.m. Fri. $55-$100. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500. musichall.org.

Luke Bryan, 6 p.m. Fri. (Doors open at 4 p.m.). Tickets start at $39.75. Ford Field, 2000 Brush, Detroit. fordfield.com.

Orchard Lake Philharmonic (OLP) Symphony Orchestra, 3, 7:30 p.m. Fri. OLP presents “Musical Harvest” as its 13th season celebration under the direction of Norman A. Logan. $5 (afternoon concert), donation (evening performance). St. James Catholic Church, 46325 10 Mile, Novi.

Joe Rogan, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $54. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Ellis Marsalis, 7, 9:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. The modern jazz pianist and his quintet perform in concert. Blue Llama Jazz Club, 314 S. Main. $70 (bar), $80 (main seating) and $90 (VIP with a front row table and complimentary bubbles). bluellamaclub.com.

Jazz’n the Music Hall with Incognito featuring Maysa and Marion Meadows, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $55. 350 Madison, Detroit. musichall.org.

Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7 p.m. Fri. $30.95-$60.50. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

The Temptations, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $52. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. Ticketmaster.com.

Jefferson Starship, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $44.50. Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 44575 Garfield at Hall, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222 or macombcenter.com.

SATURDAY

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, 8 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $29.50. Fox Theater, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Shelea — Natural Woman: A Night of Soul from Aretha to Adele, 8 p.m. Sat. $35-$55 (includes $5 preservation charge). Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or ticketmaster.com.

Blue October, 8 p.m. Sat. $32-$49.50. All ages. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Big K.R.I.T., 8 p.m. Sun. $27.50-$150. Must be at least 18 years of age. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

WEDNESDAY

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $99-$120. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Twiztid, 6 p.m. Wed. $25. Saint Andrews’ Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY

Cactus Blossoms with Esther Rose, 8 p.m. Thurs. $22. The Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818. theark.org.

FRIDAY

Discipline, 8 p.m. Fri. Bands also performing will be Bill Grogan’s Goat, Mint and Duotron. $10 advance, $15 day of show. The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

SATURDAY

Leftover Crack, Doors open at 6 p.m. Sat. $20. All ages. Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Dead Again, Magic Bag, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. Must be at least 18 years of age. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

THEATER

THURSDAY

“Strega Nona and the Magic Pasta Pot!,” will open Wild Swan Theater’s 40th season. Strega Nona has a magical pasta pot only she can control. See what happens when Big Anthony doesn’t listen to her, causing the streets of their small village to fill with pasta. 10 a.m. Thurs., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Fri., and 11 a.m. Sat. (734) 995-0530.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

“Ripcord,” presented by the Farmington Players. Odd couple roommates at a retirement home make a bet to win the bed by the window and shenanigans ensue. 8 p.m. Thurs. $16 for everyone. Fri., Sat. $18, $16 seniors 62-plus, students. Farmington Players Barn, 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

“Dracula” by Steven Dietz, presented by Thistle Rose Academy of Arts, a mobile theater company collaborating with local venues for performances. This intimate performance venue will allow for full audience immersion in the chills and thrills of Dracula. 8 p.m. Fri.; 3, 8 p.m.Sat. $20. First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 26165 Farmington, Farmington Hills. thistleroseacademy.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” comes to the Ringwald. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (through Nov. 2). Also, 5, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, respectively. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, downtown Ferndale. TheRingwald.com.

TUESDAY

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” various dates and times through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $37. City Theatre, 2301 Woodward, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Auggie Smith. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10, $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Sal Demilio. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Keith Alberstadt. 7:15, 9:45 p.m. Fri.. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

ETC.

THURSDAY

Halloween Ghosts & Goodies, through October, discover treats and tricks, cider and doughnuts, little monsters and big fun for the entire family. Highlights include an enchanted forest, a family-friendly show at the Colwell Opera House, a straw maze, and 20 treat stops throughout the village. $12 (village only), free for those 12 months and younger. The ticket book opens 15 minutes before the Village. Open weekdays. Hours vary, depending on day of week. (Runs through Oct. 31, 2019.) Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 N. Bray, Flint. (800) 648-7275.

FRIDAY

Monster’s Ball Detroit, featuring haunted circus performances, stilt walkers, aerialists, acrobats, illusionists, fire & freak show performers, fortune tellers, Govana Dancers, and a midnight pizza buffet. Masks/face wear must be removable so venue can properly check identification. Any costume item on the head must be removed during security check. No weapons, toy/fake weapons or replicas. 8 p.m. Fri. $40 general, $75 VIP (all access). Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (248) 543-1000, or email: MonstersBallDetroit@gmail.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Haunted Weekends, a spooky fun time awaits. Highlights include a three-story haunted barn (suitable for ages 10 and older), zombie paintball, and “Spookyland 3-D Maze.” 7-11 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 6:30-10 p.m. Sun. Blake’s Big Apple, 71485 North, Armada. (586) 784-9710. For attraction pricing and to purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com.

Zoo Boo, a variety of family-friendly crowd favorites return, including aerialists, mimes, superhero re-enactments, a joking juggler and height-defying stilt walkers. Take a walk through a corn maze, see pumpkin smashers and make friends with haunted creatures while enjoying pumpkin displays. Presented by Beaumont Children’s Hospital. 3-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Advance tickets start at $10 for ages two and older. Free for children two and younger. Pre-sale time slots are 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets for 5:30 p.m. will only be available as walk-up tickets, which closes for entry at 6:30 p.m. Parking is $8. The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717.

SUNDAY

Spook n’ Skate Returns for Halloween Fun, adults and teenagers at least 16 years of age are invited to an evening of roller-skating with a Halloween theme. Highlights include creepy Halloween decorations, and skating to music by deejay Wezbar. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to wear a costume, and there will be a costume contest with cash prizes ($300, $100 and $50). Skating is not required, but attendees are encourage to participate. 4-9 p.m. Sun. Tickets are $10. Large groups are encouraged to reserve a party booth for $100, which includes 10 tickets and access to a private suite. Roller skates will be available to rent for $5. Lexus Velodrome, 601 Mack, Detroit. eventbrite.com.

WEDNESDAY

Canton’s Trick or Treat Parade, 5-8 p.m. Children of all ages are encouraged to attend in costume and follow the not-so-scary trail from room to room, each filled with special surprises and goodies. $6 per child for Summit on the Park members, $7 Canton residents, and $11 non-residents. Tickets will only be sold in advance through Tuesday. Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton. canton-mi.org.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

