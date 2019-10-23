Keg tapping at the 2010 Detroit Fall Beer Festival. (Photo: Judy Newman-Bale)

Royal Oak Restaurant Week: More than 20 eateries in downtown Royal Oak will offer three-course lunches and dinners for a fixed price of $15-$35 as a way to sample the best of what each restaurant has to offer. Look for Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s pink drinks, which are part of an effort to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. Through Sunday. Downtown Royal Oak. dineroyaloak.org.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market: One of the more popular beer festivals of the year, this suds party has been going strong for more than a decade. More than 130 Michigan beer makers will be on hand with hundreds of brews to sample while listening to live music and hanging with friends. Admission includes 15 drink tokens, each good for a 3-ounce sample. You can buy extra tokens for 50 cents. 5-9 p.m. Fri. and 1-6 p.m. Sat. $45-$50 in advance, $50-$55 at the gate. Eastern Market, Detroit. mibeer.com.

Food Truck Rally for Rashad Torrence: Owner of local food truck Detroit Original Seafood Truck Rashad Torrence was severely burned and hospitalized after an accident involving a propane unit. To help him with medical and other bills while he recovers, some Detroit-area food truck operators are banding together to help with a rally. Profits from the afternoon event will be donated to his family. Participating trucks include Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Motor City Road Wings, the Nosh Pit, Big Bo’s, TruckShuka Detroit, Simply Spanish, the Mean Weenie and Detroit BBQ. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. 43902 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills.

Chef Omar Anani at Frame: Feast on modern Moroccan cuisine from chef Omar of Saffron de Twah. His small Gratiot Avenue restaurant and carryout spot has limited hours, so this is a way for guests to enjoy his food at dinner time, and with a full bar. Shakshouka, lamb tagine and baklava gelato are all on the menu. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $55 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, # 2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Detroit Cocktail Camp: Deepen your education of spirits and cocktails with this event series that kicks of Saturday at Peso Bar, where students will learn the differences between blanco, anejo and reposado tequilas. The classes are Saturdays through the fall at various Detroit cocktail bars and restaurants. $59 per event. detroitcocktailcamp.com.

Polish Soup Festival at St. Florian Parish: Sample a dozen Polish soups, plus other food, European pastries, Belgian waffles, Polish beer and live entertainment with the Kielbasa Kings. 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free admission. 2626 Poland, Hamtramck. (313) 871-2778 or stflorianparish.org.

Haven Fundraiser at Zao Jun: A portion of food sales will be donated to Haven, which helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Sunday-Nov. 2. 6608 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 949-9999.

Halloween candy and wine tasting event at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Learn which candy pairs well with vino at this fun wine dinner that also includes passed appetizers. 5-7 pm.. Oct. 31. $45. 17400 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-9463. 323 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 723-0134.

Uncork for a Cure at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit: Enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by the city’s top chefs while sipping wine and mingling among luxury cars, all for a good cause, breast cancer research and patient support. Luicano Del Signore, Brad Greenhill, Kate Williams, Sarah Welch, Takashi Yagihashi and James Rigato are among some of the many chefs participating. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $375. 7070 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. uncorkforacure.org.

Holy Mole IV at Kiosko Banquet Hall: A showcase of Mexico’s national dish and the women who make it. Learn about Mexico’s mole-making regions and taste a variety. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. 7271 Dix, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.

Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Melody Baetens

