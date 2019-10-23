Tricks (and treats) aren't just for kids.

Leave the candy for the little ones, but adults like to get into the Halloween spirit, too.

With ballroom parties, haunted tours, candy and booze pairings and other grown up fun, Halloween continues to be one of the busiest of the year in Metro Detroit.

So grab your vixen masquerade gear and call the babysitter, and consider a spooky night out this weekend (and beyond) with one of these Halloween events tailored just for an adult crowd.

Eloise Asylum is offering spooky tours of the long-shuttered building for those seeing paranormal thrills. (Photo: Eloise Asylum)

Eloise Asylum Haunted Tours: You could go to a barn or decorated community center and get the living daylights scared out of you, but why not take it up a level and absorb some spooky vibes inside an old psychiatric hospital that was known for performing lobotomies. According to the website the facility, which opened in the 1800s, was known as a "dumping grounds for people whose families couldn’t or wouldn’t take care of them." This fall, local paranormal investigators will lead tours through five floors, including the basement. Paranormal investigation tours (and tamer, historical tours) run various days through Nov. 10. $65 per person. Must be 18 or older with valid ID. Visit eloisehauntedtours.com.

Murder Mystery at Maggiano's Troy: Someone has been murdered and justice is in your hands. Get dinner and a show (cash bar available) and dress up in costume for a chance to win a gift card to the restaurant. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $85. 2089 W. Big Beaver, Troy. maggianos.com.

Monster's Ball at Fillmore Detroit: The self-proclaimed largest Halloween party in town, this annual bash boasts DJs, a midnight pizza buffet, fortune tellers and haunted circus performers. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. $40 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. monstersballdetroit.com.

Mega 80s Spooktacular at Magic Bag: Pair retro dance music and Halloween fun with one of the area's most popular cover bands, the Mega 80s. Dress as your favorite piece of 1980s pop culture or person from the era. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

Creepy Cheapy at Crofoot Ballroom: Local bands dress up as and perform the music of their favorite well-known musical artists for a cover band bonanza. This year the event has been expanded to two nights. 7 p.m. Oct. Oct. 25-26. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. thecrofoot.com

Singles Costume Party at Delux Bar & Lounge: Mix and mingle with local adults who are on the dating scene. Costumes encouraged but not mandatory. Party is for ages 35 and older. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. $15. 350 Monroe, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for advance tickets.

Schvitz Halloween at Schvitz Health Club: Learn about secrets hidden within the historic building, home to this restored social club. According to the venue, clients and staff have reported seeing spirits and strange things have been picked up on the security cameras as well. The event will include discussion and a ghost walk. GeminEye Tarot (twin tarot card readers) will be on hand for readings. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27. $25 in advance, $30 day of. Readings cost extra. 8295 Oakland, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Brewery Bus Crawl: Tickets include transportation to three east side breweries and a pint of beer at each stop. There's candy and other treats involved, too. Dress up to impress and win the costume contest. The crawl starts at Baffin Brewing Company, 25113 Jefferson in St. Clair Shores, and travels to Jamex Brewing and Dragonmeand Microbrewery. 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30. $45. Find tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Ghost Shack Halloween at Grey Ghost: This popular, chef-driven Detroit restaurant and cocktail bar will turn into the Ghost Shack for one night and serve fried chicken and oysters flown in fresh. You can dress up, but you don't have to. Make a reservation in advance via the Resy app. 4-11 p.m. Oct. 31. 47 Watson, Detroit. (313) 262-6543. This weekend, their sister spot Second Best bar will host Nightmare on Watson Street, a casual party with seasonal drinks, treats and fun. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 26. No cover. 42 Watson, Detroit. (313) 315-3077.

Wine, cider and candy pairing at Fieldstone Winery: OK, don't let the kids have all the sweets. Sample a variety of wines and hard ciders paired with your favorite Halloween candy. Tickets include six beverage samples and six pieces of candy. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31. $10. 223 S. Main, Rochester. facebook.com/fieldstonewinery.

Halloween at the Brakeman: Start a new tradition at this downtown beer hall's first Halloween event and costume contest. There are two ticket tiers, one with an open beer bar and another open bar with beer and specialty cocktails. Get creative, the best costume will win somebody $1000. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31. $60-$90 (includes admission and drinks) or $15 genera admission. 22 John R, Detroit. facebook.com/TheBrakemanDetroit.

For more upcoming events, scary or otherwise, visit events.detroitnews.com.

