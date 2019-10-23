ON SALE FRIDAY

Emo Night Brooklyn, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 11, $15

Black Pumas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24, $22

Magic City Hippies, Shelter, Jan. 24, $17.50

Snoop Dogg, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 26, $57-$85.75

Eric Johnson, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 22, $25

Anna of the North, Shelter, Feb. 23, $18

Snoop Dogg will perform Jan. 26 at Fillmore Detroit. (Photo: Noam Galai, Getty Images)

Andrew Santino, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28, $32

The Revivalists, Fillmore Detroit, March 6, $30.50-$76

Young Dolph, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8, $29.50

Letterkenny Live, Masonic Temple, March 10, $39.50-$75

“MasterChef Junior Live!,” Fox Theatre, March 19, $30

Gregory Porter and Ledisi, Fox Theatre, March 28, $39.50 and up

James Arthur, Fillmore Detroit, April 11, $29.50-$59.50

Chris Tucker, Fox Theatre, April 24, $40.50 and up

ON SALE SUNDAY

“The New Colossus,” directed by Tim Robbins, Feb. 14-16, Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, $35 and up

ON SALE OCT. 29

“Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures,” Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 13-16, $15 and up

ON SALE NOW

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

ICP’s Hallowicked 2019, Russell Industrial Center, Oct. 31

Commissioned with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Mitchell Jones, Keith Staten, Karl Reid, Michael Brooks and Michael Williams, Fox Theatre, Nov. 1

Ryan Bingham, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 1

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 1

Joffrey Ballet, Detroit Opera House, Nov. 2-3

Toro Y Moi, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 2

Temples, Shelter, Nov. 2

“Baby Shark Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 3

Jim Gaffigan, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 3

Savoy Brown, Magic Bag, Nov. 3

Sleater-Kinney, Majestic Theatre, Nov. 4

Julia Michaels, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 4

Celine Dion, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 5

Big Freedia, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 5

X Ambassadors, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 6

Jim Breuer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 6

Ghostemane with 3Teeth, Horus the Astroneer and Parv0, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 6

Jonathan Van Ness, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 7

Joey “Coco” Diaz, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 7

“Little Black Dress,” City Theatre, Nov. 7-10

Aaron Watson, Shelter, Nov. 7

Joe Bonamassa, Fox Theatre, Nov. 8

Conan Gray, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 8

Eddie Griffin, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 8

A$AP Ferg, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 8

“A Christmas Carol,” Meadow Brook Theatre, Nov. 8-Dec. 22

Tool, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 9

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 9

The Neighbourhood, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 9

Fantasia with Robin Thicke, Fox Theatre, Nov. 10

Angela Yee’s Lip Service Live, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 10

K. Michelle, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 12

John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 13

World of Dance, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 13

Cannibal Corpse, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 13

Jurassic World Live Tour, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 14-17

King Diamond with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Idle Hands, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 14

Clario, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 14

“The Price is Right Live,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 15

The Sicilian Tenors, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 15

Yelawolf, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 15

Gucci Mane with Young Dolph, LightSkinKeisha and Trina, Fox Theatre, Nov. 16

“Sweeney Todd,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 16-24

Shoreline Mafia, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 16

Pigface with DJ Pleasure Kitten, Crofoot Ballroom, Nov. 16

Brian Setzer Orchestra, Fox Theatre, Nov. 17

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 17

“Hello Dolly!,” Fisher Theatre, Nov. 19-Dec. 1

Coheed and Cambria, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 19

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 20-23

Schoolboy Q, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 20

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Michigan Theater, Nov. 20

City and Colour, Caesars Windsor, Nov. 20

Nick Offerman, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 21

The Dirty Nil, Shelter, Nov. 21

Mark Randisi, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 22

Ganja White Night, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 22

Chon and Between the Buried and Me, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 22

Collie Buddz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 22

Aaron Lewis, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 23

Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 23

Anthony Hamilton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Nov. 24

Ice Nine Kills, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 26

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, Fox Theatre, Nov. 27

Ski Mask the Slump God, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 27

Summer Walker, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 27

Sponge, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 27

“The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays,” Fox Theatre, Nov. 29-30

Pete Davidson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Nov. 29

Helmet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

“The Nutcracker,” Detroit Opera House, Nov. 30-Dec. 1

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” City Theatre, Nov. 30

Guided By Voices, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

Greyson Chance, Shelter, Nov. 30

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 1

Baby Smoove, Shelter, Dec. 1

Issues, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Michael Ray, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 4

Dru Hill and Color Me Badd, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 5

“Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical,” City Theatre, Dec. 5-8

Judah Friedlander, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 5

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Dec. 6-7

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Tyler Childers with Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

Brother Elsey, Shelter, Dec. 6

All-Star Comedy Festival with Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and more, Fox Theatre, Dec. 7

Steel Panther, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 7

Pop Evil: Acoustic, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 8

Eric Bellinger, Shelter, Dec. 10

Xavier Omar, Shelter, Dec. 11

The Marcus King Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

Jeezy, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 13

Brian Regan, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 13

GRiZMAS, Masonic Temple, Dec. 13-14

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 13-15

The Ultimate ’80s Party hosted by Tiffany, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 13

Boys of Fall, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 14

Will Downing and Friends, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Dec. 15

Sara Evans, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Dec. 20

Immature with Ray J, Day 26, B5 and J Holiday, Fox Theatre, Dec. 20

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 21

“Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 22

“The SpongeBob Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 26-Jan. 5

Friday Night SmackDown, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 27

The Roots Holiday Tour, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 27

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 27

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28 (two shows)

Rhythm Corps, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 28

Saved by the 90s – Party Like It’s 1999, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 31

Morgan Wallen, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 3

Thunderstruck, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 17

The Almost, Shelter, Jan. 18

“A Bronx Tale,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 21-Feb. 2

Mo’Nique, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Jan. 23

Lettuce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 29

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Thrice, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 1

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 4-9

Badfish, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 5

Chance the Rapper, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 6

“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on the Piano,” Fisher Theatre, Feb. 6

The Lumineers, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 7

The Heavy, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 7

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 8

The Verve Pipe, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 8

Amber Liu, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 11

Aries Spears and Tommy Davidson, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Feb. 13

Il Volo, Fox Theatre, Feb. 13

Queensryche, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 13

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, Feb. 14

Mike Epps, Fox Theatre, Feb. 15

Tove Lo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 18

“Riverdance –New 25th Anniversary Show,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 21-23

Saint Motel, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 21

Chris Lane, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22

Hayley Kiyoko, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 26

Refused, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

While She Sleeps, Shelter, March 1

Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 3-4

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Fillmore Detroit, March 4

Morris Day & the Time, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, March 5

Nick Jr. Live! “Move to the Music,” Fox Theatre, March 6-8

Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 7

Dermot Kennedy, Fillmore Detroit, March 11

Gaelic Storm, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12

Theo Katzman, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 13

Caribou, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 21

Billie Eilish, Little Caesars Arena, March 23

“RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Fox Theatre, March 27

Brendan Schaub, Fillmore Detroit, March 27

Cody Johnson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, March 28

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” Fox Theatre, April 4

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 5

“Blue Man Group,” Fox Theatre, April 7-12

Silverstein, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 9

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Events Center, April 11

Brent Faiyaz, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 30

Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, May 1-2

David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Fox Theatre, May 8

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Comerica Park, Aug. 19

Dan + Shay, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 19

Alabama, Fox Theatre, Oct. 23, 2020

Concert updates

Chance the Rapper’s Nov. 1 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been rescheduled for Feb. 6. Tickets for the Nov. 1 date will be valid on Feb. 6. Those who need refunds should obtain them at the point of purchase.

Alec Baldwin’s Nov. 14 appearance at the Fox Theatre has been canceled. Refunds available at the point of purchase.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

